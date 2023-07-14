Vernon golfer Cooper Humphreys has a three-shot lead going into the final round of the 121st B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Parksville. (Twitter photo/@bc_golfer)

Vernon golfer Cooper Humphreys has a three-shot lead going into the final round of the 121st B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Parksville. (Twitter photo/@bc_golfer)

Vernon golfer holds 54-hole B.C. Men’s Amateur lead

Cooper Humphreys takes three-shot lead into today’s final round in Parksville

A Vernon golfer takes a three-shot lead into today’s (Friday, July 14) final round of the 121st B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, being played at the Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville.

Cooper Humphreys sits at 10-under par after 54 holes, three shots better than Dustrin Franko of Delta. Humphreys is four shots ahead of Burnaby’s Denby Carswell. The trio teed off in the final group at 11:30 a.m.

Humphreys has rounds of 73-67-66 through the first three days. His 67 and 66 were the low scores of the rounds, and the six-under Thursday was one of the only scores under 70.

In 2019, at the age of 14, Humphreys finished third at the B.C. Amateur, held that year in Pemberton. He finished tied for 13th a year ago in Christina Lake.

Four North Okanagan golfers missed the 36-hole cut.

Austin Armanini of Vernon finished at +19 (81-82), Braxton McDonald of Coldstream had rounds of 79-86 to finish at +21, Bryce Woodward of Vernon went 82-95 to finish +23, and Jaden Snitynsky of Vernon ended up at +33 (89-88).

READ MORE: North Okanagan golfers in top-20 at B.C. Men’s Amateur

READ MORE: Final four result at Calgary Stampede for Armstrong cowboy

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal SportsParksvilleVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hundreds of athletes in Penticton for historic Peach Classic Triathlon
Next story
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final

Just Posted

About 500 BMX riders competed in the Rattler Nationals event at the Vernon BMX Club Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon BMX Club hosts massive national race

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys hold the Bostock Trophy after winning the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville Friday, July 14, 2023. (BC Golf/Twitter)
Vernon golfer crowned B.C. men’s amateur golf champion

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)
Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala