Vernon golfer holds 54-hole B.C. Men’s Amateur lead

A Vernon golfer takes a three-shot lead into today’s (Friday, July 14) final round of the 121st B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, being played at the Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville.

Cooper Humphreys sits at 10-under par after 54 holes, three shots better than Dustrin Franko of Delta. Humphreys is four shots ahead of Burnaby’s Denby Carswell. The trio teed off in the final group at 11:30 a.m.

Humphreys has rounds of 73-67-66 through the first three days. His 67 and 66 were the low scores of the rounds, and the six-under Thursday was one of the only scores under 70.

In 2019, at the age of 14, Humphreys finished third at the B.C. Amateur, held that year in Pemberton. He finished tied for 13th a year ago in Christina Lake.

Four North Okanagan golfers missed the 36-hole cut.

Austin Armanini of Vernon finished at +19 (81-82), Braxton McDonald of Coldstream had rounds of 79-86 to finish at +21, Bryce Woodward of Vernon went 82-95 to finish +23, and Jaden Snitynsky of Vernon ended up at +33 (89-88).

