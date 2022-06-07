Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz finished in the top-50 at the season-opening PGA TOUR Canada event in Victoria. (File photo)

Vernon golfer in top-50 at PGA Tour Canada event

Matthew Kreutz ties for 46th spot at Royal Beach Victoria Open; Bryce Barker misses cut

A 3-over-par round of 73 cost Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz a top-25 finish at the PGA Tour Canada’s season-opening event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open at the Uplands Golf Club.

Kreutz fell 24 spots after the final round 73 to end up in a tie for 46th place with a four-day total of 276. He was 12 shots back of the winner, Scott Stevens, who defeated fellow American Jake Knapp on the third playoff hole for the victory.

Kreutz had rounds of 68-67-68-73 to finish at 4-under-par. He was one of 13 Canadians to make the 36-hole cut.

Top Canadian was Joey Savoie of Quebec, who finished fourth at 266, missing the playoff by two shots.

Bryce Barker of Vernon did not make the cut after rounds of 69-73 to finish at +2 142. Barker and Kreutz got into the field by grabbing two of seven Monday qualifying spots on May 30.

The PGA Tour Canada resumes June 16-19 in Alberta for the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton.

