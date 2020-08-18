Vernon golfer records top-5 finish at B.C. Juvenile Boy’s championships

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge was 13 shots behind the winner; Braxton McDonald ties for 17th

Vernon’s Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge Resort finished in a tie for fourth place in a field of 80 at the B.C. Juvenile Boy’s Golf Championships at the Cowichan Golf Club on Vancouver Island. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Ryan Vest from Predator Ridge finished tied for fourth at last week’s B.C. Juvenile Boy’s Golf Championships, held at the Cowichan Golf Club on Vancouver Island.

Vest fired rounds of 75-72-68 to finish at 5-over-par 215. His 2-under 68 on the final day was the second-lowest score of the round, one shot behind tournament winner, William Bishop of Victoria Golf Club, who finished at 8-under-par, four shots better than North Vancouver’s Niklas Jaakkola of the Seymour Golf and Country Club.

Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald of the Vernon Golf and Country Club cracked the top-20, ending up in a four-way tie for 17th place in a field of 80 that began the tournament and was pared down to the top-40 and ties after two rounds.

McDonald shot rounds of 77-73-73 for a 13-over 223 total.

He and Vest teamed up in the tournament’s Best-Ball event to finish in a tied for third spot at 12-under-par. The North Okanagan duo finished two shots behind Jaakkola and partner Shukichi Yamamoto of Victoria’s Gorge Vale Golf Club.

The Cowichan Golf Club also hosted the B.C. Junior Girl’s Championship at the same time.

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk of the Vernon Golf and Country Club missed the 36-hole cut after rounds of 90 and 84.

The event was won by Surrey’s Angela Arora of the Beach Grove Golf Club at 3-over-par after rounds of 71-74-68. She was one shot better than Burnaby’s Luna Lu of the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer rallies for Canadian title

READ MORE: Coldstream, Vernon golfers crack top-100 at B.C. Amateur

READ MORE: Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO



