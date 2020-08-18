Vernon’s Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge Resort finished in a tie for fourth place in a field of 80 at the B.C. Juvenile Boy’s Golf Championships at the Cowichan Golf Club on Vancouver Island. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon golfer records top-5 finish at B.C. Juvenile Boy’s championships

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge was 13 shots behind the winner; Braxton McDonald ties for 17th

Vernon’s Ryan Vest from Predator Ridge finished tied for fourth at last week’s B.C. Juvenile Boy’s Golf Championships, held at the Cowichan Golf Club on Vancouver Island.

Vest fired rounds of 75-72-68 to finish at 5-over-par 215. His 2-under 68 on the final day was the second-lowest score of the round, one shot behind tournament winner, William Bishop of Victoria Golf Club, who finished at 8-under-par, four shots better than North Vancouver’s Niklas Jaakkola of the Seymour Golf and Country Club.

Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald of the Vernon Golf and Country Club cracked the top-20, ending up in a four-way tie for 17th place in a field of 80 that began the tournament and was pared down to the top-40 and ties after two rounds.

McDonald shot rounds of 77-73-73 for a 13-over 223 total.

He and Vest teamed up in the tournament’s Best-Ball event to finish in a tied for third spot at 12-under-par. The North Okanagan duo finished two shots behind Jaakkola and partner Shukichi Yamamoto of Victoria’s Gorge Vale Golf Club.

The Cowichan Golf Club also hosted the B.C. Junior Girl’s Championship at the same time.

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk of the Vernon Golf and Country Club missed the 36-hole cut after rounds of 90 and 84.

The event was won by Surrey’s Angela Arora of the Beach Grove Golf Club at 3-over-par after rounds of 71-74-68. She was one shot better than Burnaby’s Luna Lu of the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer rallies for Canadian title

READ MORE: Coldstream, Vernon golfers crack top-100 at B.C. Amateur

READ MORE: Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys golfGirls golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald of the Vernon Golf and Country Club finished in a four-way tie for 17rth place in a field of 80 at the B.C. Juvenile Boy’s Golf Championships at the Cowichan Golf Club on Vancouver Island. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk missed the 36-hole cut at the recent B.C. Junior Girl’s Golf Champonship a the Cowichan Golf Club on Vancouver Island. (Black Press - file photo)

Previous story
O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Just Posted

Vernon golfer records top-5 finish at B.C. Juvenile Boy’s championships

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge was 13 shots behind the winner; Braxton McDonald ties for 17th

Movie was filmed in Summerland in 1978

Who’ll Save Our Children was aired on CBS Dec. 16, 1978

Water restrictions in effect for Armstrong

All on City of Armstrong water sources moved to well water ahead of work

Vandals target kids’ play structure in Vernon

Grahame Park was hit by individuals equipped with spray paint

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Air Canada to resume Penticton service

Flights have been put on hold since April 1 due to coronavirus

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses to Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

Most Read