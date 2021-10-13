Vernon golfer runs away with national championship

Vernon’s Ryan Vest won the Juvenile Boys National Championship division in convincing fashion at the year-end Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT National Championship in Surrey. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon’s Ryan Vest is thankful for a hot putter.

A brilliant performance for three rounds helped Vest capture the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Juvenile Boys National Championship (presented by TaylorMade and Adidas Golf) in Surrey, held at the Morgan Creek Golf Course Thanksgiving weekend, Oct. 8-11.

Vest, who qualified for this tournament after a runner-up finish last year, fired outstanding scores of 72, 69, and 66 (207), making a big jump ahead on the last day by going five-under-par in his opening nine holes.

“I started off pretty good on the third day making birdie on three of my first four holes,” said Vest, who carded one eagle and 13 birdies over 54 holes. “I was happy with the way I played overall and I’m looking forward to next year.”

Vest’s friend, Kelowna golfer Cooper Humphreys, 16, who golfs with Vest at Predator Ridge, finished runner-up with strong scores of 69, 73, and 74 (216), nine strokes behind Vest. Aneesh Kaura, 17, of Calgary carded steady rounds of 73, 73, and 75 (221) to round out the podium in third place.

For the second year in a row, Canada’s number-one played Junior Golf Tour, the non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, held its prestigious MJT National Championship presented by TaylorMade and adidas Golf in Canada as opposed to the United States.

Top juniors across Canada qualified for this tournament via their top finishes in MJT regional schedules and came together for four days of golf at the fantastic Morgan Creek Golf Club in Surrey, BC, October 8 through 11.

The four days included a practice round on Oct. 8 on the immaculately groomed Morgan Creek course, followed by three rounds of competition in six divisions. Players battled rainy and windy conditions on the first day, however sunny skies and soft conditions allowed for great scoring on days two and three of the competition.

All participants received generous gifting courtesy TaylorMade and adidas Golf, and top finishers were rewarded with fabulous prizing from MJT Partners TaylorMade, adidas Golf, Maui Jim, Zeal, and Jaybird.

UNIVERSITY GOLF

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk shot rounds of 78-74 to finish at 8-over-par and alone in seventh place at the Canada West golf championships in Squamish.

Jones-Munk had the low score among her UBC Okanagan Heat teammates. She was nine shots back of the individual winner, Grace Bell, from the UBC Thunderbirds.

UBCO finished second in the team competition behind UBC.

PRO GOLF

Vernon native Connor Kozak has been selected winner of the Jack Westover Coach of the Year Award presented by Impact Canopies Canada.

The PGA of BC named the provincial recipients of the Association’s 2021 Award Program during an online broadcast of the PGA of BC Awards Celebration presented by Replay Golf Supplies & Tribal Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk finished in seventh place in the individual competition, and helped her UBC Okanagan Heat squad finish second at the Canada West U-Sports Women’s Golf Championships in Squamish. (Morning Star - file photo)