Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk relaxes with a DQ Blizzard, her reward following a practice round Monday for the Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championships in hot and humid Tsawwassen. (Photo submitted)

Vernon golfer tees off at national event

Kendra Jones-Munk begins play at Canadian Junior Girls Championship in Tsawwassen

Should things go off-course (no pun intended) during her round of golf, Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk reminds herself of the saying that calms her down:

Your biggest opponent is your mind.

“It’s a little saying that helps me get through my round,” said Jones-Munk, 16, a Grade 11 W.L. Seaton student who will put that saying to use as she competes this week in the Golf Canada Canadian Junior Girls Championship at the Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwassen.

“It helps me get centred and back to where I need to be.”

Jones-Munk teed off in the opening round Tuesday and hopes to make the 36-hole cut Wednesday. A first-time competitor at the national tournament, Jones-Munk is aiming to break 90 in each round.

A member of the Vernon Golf and Country Club, Jones-Munk began golfing at age five, when she went out with her grandmother, Sharon Alexander. She started golfing competitively at the Hillview Golf Club’s excellent junior program before moving to the Vernon club. Jones-Munk has completed two years at the Vernon School District’s Golf Academy.

Jones-Munk did not compete at the B.C. junior championships. She applied in writing to be part of the field for the nationals.

“I put in my submission with my handicap (6.8) and my home course. They went through the submissions and if you made it, they sent you an e-mail saying you’ve made it. I was quite excited when I got the e-mail,” said Jones-Munk, enjoying a DQ Blizzard with her mom, Melanie, and the air conditioning blasting away in their hotel room Monday following a practice round.

“I kept the ball in the fairway today. The course is beautiful. It’s similar to Vernon in some ways, with trees lining both sides of the fairway, but it’s more flat. I didn’t keep score. Today was more to find out distances and find out how the greens are. The greens are in amazing condition, fairly fast.”

Jones-Munk tuned up for the nationals by placing second overall (first in her flight) in last week’s Ladies Open at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

A ballet dancer and beach volleyball referee away from the Links, Jones-Munk also took part in a pair of Okanagan Maple Leaf Junior Tour stops this summer. She was fifth at The Bear Course in Kelowna, and second, by three shots, at Predator Ridge.

“I think golf is a challenge,” said Jones-Munk. “You have this big course and the target is a small hole three inches in diameter that you have to get the golf ball into each time. It does present difficulties that are not found in other sports, but it’s also really fun.”

* Vernon’s Jaden Steinke is in the field for the 114th annual Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship which starts Monday in Duncan.

Previous story
Vernon baseball teams hosting B.C. championships

Just Posted

Silver Hills fire sparked between Cherryville and Lumby

BC Wildfire reporting small wildfire sparked Tuesday

Lightning ignites fire on Mount Bastion near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Vernon municipal election candidate packages available

If you’re thinking of running for mayor or council, pick up your papers at city hall

Local Gymnast aims high with help of athlete sponsorship program

OGC trampolinist Travis Towers aims to make Team Canada with the help of the Okanagan Athlete Sponsorship Program in Vernon.

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read