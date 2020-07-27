Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished in a tie for fifth in the Bantam Boys division at the Maple Leafe Junior Golf Tour’s Okanagan Golf Club stop in Kelowna. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon golfers finish top-three at Maple Leaf junior event

Tour stop in Kelowna follows solid showings in tour event at Predator Ridge Resort

Vernon golfers Kendra Jones-Munk and Andrew Ferworn cracked the top-three in their respective divisions at the latest Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Jones-Munk had rounds of 79 and 82 to finish at 160 and in a tie for third place with Jenna Bruggeman of Edmonton in the 15-19 Girls division. Both were 18 shots behind the division winner, Erin Lee of Langley.

Lee, who won the tour stop at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort earlier in the week, had rounds of 70 and 72 to finish at 142, eight shots better than Jennifer Gu of West Vancouver.

Ferworn had rounds of 70-72 to finish at 142 and in a tie for third at 2-under in the Juvenile Boys division with Aaron Hugan of Vancouver. Cooper Humphreys of Kelowna won his second straight tour event with a 6-under 138 (70-68), three shots ahead of Danny Im of Langley.

Jaden Snitynsky of Vernon collected rounds of 78-80 to finish at 14-over 158 and in a three-way tie for 14th spot.

Vernon’s Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge couldn’t make it two wins in a row. He finished fifth in Kelowna, after winning on his home course, with rounds of 73-77 for a 6-0ver 150 in the Bantam Boys division. Vest was tied for fifth with mitchell Krahn of Christina Lake. The group was won by Edmonton’s Tate Bruggeman, who shot a 3-under 141 for a four-shot win over Jason Yang of Coquitlam.

Braxton McDonald of Coldstream placed ninth in the division, shooting rounds of 76-77 to finish at 9-over 153.

In the Junior Boys division, Austin Armanini of Predator Ridge was 10th with rounds of 78-77 for a total of 11-over 155. The group was won by Kyle Mayner of Kelowna who shot two sub-70 rounds of 69-67 to finish at 8-under 136, six shots better than Justil Towill of Kelowna.

Ethan Reiber of Lake Country was 25th after rounds of 89-95 for a 184 total.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer defends tour stop title

READ MORE: Junior golfers flock to Vernon course for free clinic


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys golfGirls golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

Just Posted

Vernon golfers finish top-three at Maple Leaf junior event

Tour stop in Kelowna follows solid showings in tour event at Predator Ridge Resort

Vehicle crashes into Vernon chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Vernon Chamber to recognize top businesses

Nominations open for business excellence awards, Now More Than Ever

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

New North Okanagan playground in the works

Beasley Park playground is taking shape in the district

Possible fire at Captain’s Cove Marina

Large plume of smoke seen rising west of Canoe Beach

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read