Bryce Barker from the Vernon Golf and Country Club celebrates his victory at the 69th annual Ogopogo Invitational Men's Golf Tournament July 7-9 at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

Vernon golfers sweep top three placings at Kelowna tourney

Bryce Barker of Vernon Golf Club wins 69th annual Ogopogo Invitational at Kelowna Golf and Country Club

Vernon players took the top three positions at the 69th annual Ogopogo Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament Thursday to Saturday, July 7-9, at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

Bryce Barker from the Vernon Golf and Country Club won the tournament, finishing the 54 holes at 14-under-par 202, which included the tournament’s low round of 8-under 64 during Friday’s play.

Barker went 68-64-70 to finish six shots ahead of Troy Bulmer of Predator Ridge (68-69-71) while Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz was in a three-way tie for third at 209 (71-68-60).

Braeden Cooper of Vernon was also in the top flight and finished in 41st place at 9-over 225 (77-74-74).

• When not competing, Barker was on the grounds crew at Vernon getting the Kal Lake Road course in great shape for the club’s Senior and Super Senior Men’s Championships on the weekend.

Ted Bilton captured the Senior Men’s Club title with a 4-over par score of 148 (74-74). Bilton was one shot better than Steve King.

Ken Kurbis won the Super Senior Men’s title and Ron Reinhart captured the Senior Club Low Net honours.

