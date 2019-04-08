Veronika Yacovelli (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon gymnast wins bronze on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Vernon gymnast Veronika Yacovelli won bronze at the recent Abbotsford Twisters Invitational meet.

Yacovelli, who trains and competes with Kelowna’s Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, finished third in the floor exercise in the Level 7 (13-14-year-old) division.

Teammate Kamryn Greenhalgh competed in the Level 10 (12-15 year old) category where she finished fourth overall and earned a spot on Team BC to represent the province at the 2019 Western Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, which will take place at the end of April.

Greenhalgh also finished first place on the uneven bars and earned a special award for the most dynamic bar routine after competing a brand new dismount and sticking the landing.

Kyleigh Crawford of Lake Country won first place on vault in the Level 9 (14 year old) category.

Eleven other OGC members – 10 from Kelowna and one from Penticton – all had a top-three result.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sunny weekend, grey is about to set back in

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Aaron Nasipayko, so far, has removed a pallet and two crates worth of debris while out on the lake

UPDATED: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final

Erik Colwell, Ben Morin, and teammates Tyler Powell and Mitchell Kopytko reach U18 national final

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Cloud cover creates grey Sunday morning

A chance of rain is in the forecast region-wide

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie will show from April 17 to 18

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

The Grateful Fed Pub is back from the dead

The popular music venue and eatery reanimates under new management

Wild Goose Winery brings the blues to the Okanagan

Vineyard Stage concert series returns with a lineup full of talent

Most Read