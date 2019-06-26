Vernon gymnastics coach, founding member, retires

LETTER: North Valley Gymnastics Society thanks Kathy Stevens for her many years of service

It is with mixed emotions that we officially announce the retirement of Kathy Stevens at the end of June from her role as head coach of North Valley Gymnastics Society.

The club was founded in 1993 where Kathy, a Level 3 coach and judge, was the society’s first coach as well as one of the founding members.

Kathy’s tireless enthusiasm for the sport, dedication to the members and most importantly providing the opportunities for children to appreciate, develop and grow their skills in the gymnastics arena will be dearly missed.

To the many who have crossed paths with Kathy, you will remember the generosity and care she has always taken in maintaining the level of skills and acumen for the members of NVGS and its legacy.

See: North Valley Gymnastics Society receives grant for facility

We wish you a fond farewell and all the best in your retirement Kathy. Thank you for all that you have done.

Naomi Rokus joined the society in 2012 as competitive co-ordinator where she has developed a strong presence for athletes at a provincial level.

We are excited to announce that effective July 1, 2019, in addition to her role as competitive co-ordinator, Naomi will oversee the recreational programs, as well as the day to day operations of the society.

Naomi’s dedication and passion for the sport will be of great asset to the future growth and stability of its members. We wish you great success in your new role, Naomi.

NVGS board

See: NVGS seeking sponsors to help fill their foam pit

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

Just Posted

Canada Day fireworks to be held at Kin Beach

Last chance to win VIP tickets to show will be at the Canada Day festivities at Polson Park

Vernon Elks Lodge hosting first Ribfest

Lip-smacking, sauce-flowing great time predicted at Vernon Curling Club July 5-7

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow

Small class of just over 100 graduates from Vernon high school

PHOTOS: Clarence Fulton Secondary’s Class of 2019 celebrates

Vernon’s police station a shame

LETTER: Writer asks city to invest in our force

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Confusion over land ownership along Okanagan River Channel

There appears to be some confusion about ownership of two of the properties Coyote Cruises uses

UPDATED: Highway 97 near Penticton reopened after serious crash

Accident closes highway in both directions

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Vernon artist featured at Kelowna exhibit

Mariel Belanger one of three female indigenous artists

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Most Read