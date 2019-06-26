Vernon gymnastics coach, founding member, retires

LETTER: North Valley Gymnastics Society thanks Kathy Stevens for her many years of service

It is with mixed emotions that we officially announce the retirement of Kathy Stevens at the end of June from her role as head coach of North Valley Gymnastics Society.

The club was founded in 1993 where Kathy, a Level 3 coach and judge, was the society’s first coach as well as one of the founding members.

Kathy’s tireless enthusiasm for the sport, dedication to the members and most importantly providing the opportunities for children to appreciate, develop and grow their skills in the gymnastics arena will be dearly missed.

To the many who have crossed paths with Kathy, you will remember the generosity and care she has always taken in maintaining the level of skills and acumen for the members of NVGS and its legacy.

We wish you a fond farewell and all the best in your retirement Kathy. Thank you for all that you have done.

Naomi Rokus joined the society in 2012 as competitive co-ordinator where she has developed a strong presence for athletes at a provincial level.

We are excited to announce that effective July 1, 2019, in addition to her role as competitive co-ordinator, Naomi will oversee the recreational programs, as well as the day to day operations of the society.

Naomi’s dedication and passion for the sport will be of great asset to the future growth and stability of its members. We wish you great success in your new role, Naomi.

NVGS board

