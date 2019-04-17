Vernon gymnasts capture B.C. medals

Austin Skelly (left) and Olivia Phair were top medal winners from Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society at the recent B.C. Championships in the Lower Mainland. (Photo - submitted)

Gymnastics BC (GBC) hosted more than 1,000 athletes over two weekends at the BC Gymnastics Championships held in Langley and Port Coquitlam.

Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society sent seven athletes the first weeks to the Junior Olympic Compulsory for athletes in Levels 1 to 5. NVGS members competed in Levels 1, 3 and 4.

The highlight of the weekend came on the last day of competition in the last session when Olivia Phair won a gold medal for her vault and Austin Skelly won silver for her vault. Both athletes are Level 3. Phair competed with athletes two years her senior (2006-08) and along with her gold medal, she placed eighth on floor and 12th in the all around.

Makenna Sibilleau competed in Level 1 and had a great meet, earning a silver medal in the all around, gold on floor, silver on bars, bronze on beam and fifth on vault.

Competing in Level 4 were Anna Skelly, Alexis Sibilleau, Neala Hackman and Avery Goode. Skelly had a solid competition placing eighth in the all around, sixth on vault, ninth on bars and 10th on floor. Sibilleau placed fourth on bars and 10th on vault. Hackman had a consistent competition with a highlight 10th place on bars, and Goode placed seventh on floor.

The second weekend, April 12-14, GBC hosted the Optionals Gymnastics Championships for athletes in JO Levels 6-10, high performance, national and Aspire for both women and men.

NVGS sent Brooklyn Mackenzie, who competed in Level 6 with athletes born 2004-2005. Mackenzie had an exceptional first BC Championships placing eighth in the all around out of 18 athletes, fifth on bars, seventh on beam, with a personal best score of 9.100, and eighth on vault.

“This was our first competition outside of the Okanagan and our gymnasts did really well considering they were not used such a big field of competitors,” said NVGS competitive coach Naomi Rokus. “This experience was positive for all our athletes and they have come away from the competition with an extra drive to finish out the competitive season really strong.”



