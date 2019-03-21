Vernon gymnasts golden in Kamloops

North Valley Gymnastics Society club members Top left to right: Neala Hackman (top row, from left), Austin Skelly, Brooklyn Mackenzie, Avery Goode, Makenna Sibilleau, Anna Skelly, Olivia Phair, Alexis Sibilleau, Emma Locke (bottom left) and Sam Monroe (bottom right) celebrate the club’s team award win from the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre Invitational. (NVGS - photo)

Gymnasts from Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society brought home some gold from the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre Invitational.

There were 26 club members competing in three different categories: Junior Olympic (JO); High School; Interclub.

The JO team had 13 athletes competing in five levels. The Level 4 and 5 athletes dominated the competition, winning the team award as well as many individual awards.

Alexis Sibilleau won the all around (highest score on all four events- vault, bars, beam and floor) for her age group in Level 4. Sibilleau also added gold on bars and silver on floor. Also competing in Level 4 were Anna Skelly, Avery Goode, Neala Hackman and Sam Munroe. Skelly and Goode came one-two in the all around. Skelly won gold on vault and tied with Goode for gold on floor and added a bronze for her bar routine. Goode added a gold (beam) and a bronze (vault) to her medal haul.

Hackman won silver for her bar routine and was sixth in the all around, while Munroe won two bronze medals for her bar and floor routines.

Emma Locke competed in Level 5 and won gold on vault for an amazing front handspring vault, silver on floor and came fourth in the all around.

Brooklyn Mackenzie competed in Level 6 and came first in the all around. She also added a gold for her bar routine, a silver for an explosive vault and a bronze on beam.

There were three athletes competing in Level 3: Austin Skelly, Nicole Sjorberg and Olivia Phair.

Phair dominated her age category winning gold in the all around and on vault. She also added a bronze for her clean beam routine. Sjorberg had a solid competition finishing fourth in the all around and had top-7 finishes on all four events. Skelly finished in the top-10 on all events with a highlight fifth on vault.

Competing in JO 1 was Makenna Sibilleau and, for the first time. Ellie Cucheron and Eliana Johnson. All three girls excelled in their level winning golds and silvers. JO 1 is not ranked traditionally as it is a developmental/pre-competitive level. Ranking is done using Gold, Silver and Bronze.

“Our JO team is improving so much. I think the highlight for all the girls was the team award – they can’t wait to hang the banner they won up in the gym,” said Melissa Locke of NVGS. “Our new gym is really helping with the progress of our athletes. Having a space that allows for proper, regulation-sized equipment is so important. I think the hard work of everyone associated with our club is really paying off.”

Competing in the High school category were Aiyanna Collins and Jamie Robinson. Both girls competed in Level 3 (out of 5 levels). Collins had a strong competition with Gold on bars and beam and a fourth place in the all around. Robinson won silver for her vault and placed in the top-10 on all other events.

The recreational-based Interclub team had a great meet sending eight athletes. All athletes won silver for their all around result. Gold finishes went to: Sydney Cassels for bars, beam and floor; Alyssa Cooper for vault and beam; Lily Fleury for beam and floor; Aleya Hanson for floor; Ava Miller for floor; and Marysa Van Der Berg for beam. Willow Kane received silver for her four events.



