Twin sisters Austin and Anna Skelly of the North Valley Gymnastics Society brought home trophies and medals from the recent Kelowna Invitational. (NVGS - photo)

Vernon gymnasts sparkle at Kelowna Invitational

North Valley Gymnastics Society send 14 to meet and most come home with medals, trophies

North Valley Gymnastics Society athletes sparkled at the recent Kelowna Invitational event, hosted by the Synergy Gymnastics Centre.

Athletes completed in the Junior Olympic Levels 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as High School and Interclub Performance Challenge categories.

Makenna Sibilleau debuted in JO 1 at her first competition, bringing home gold on floor and vault, silver on bars and bronze on beam for an overall silver.

Olivia Phair, Nicole Sjorberg and Austin Skelly all competed in JO3. Phair ranked first overall, bringing home first place in Vault, Bars and Beam. In her debut competition, Sjorberg finished second on vault and beam with an overall finish of fifth. Also in her first competition, Austin Skelly finished first on vault and captured an eighth all round.

Alexis Sibilleau, Anna Skelly, Avery Good, Neala Hackman, and Sam Munroe competed in JO4. Goode finished first overall with a second-place finish on beam and floor. Munroe finished second on vault and bars capturing third overall. Hackman had a solid first meet in JO4, finishing third on vault and fourth on bars.

Alexis Sibilleau had an amazing bar routine that captured her gold, and with clean routines on beam and floor she finished second all round. Anna Skelly landed a dynamic vault for first place and continued to have consistent routines for an overall finish of first place.

Emma Locke competed in JO5 with a strong performance finishing in fifth overall.

Brooklyn Mackenzie competed a dynamic bar routine that captured first along with a powerful vault for second. She finished fourth overall in JO6.

RELATED: North Valley gymnasts medal

In the High School division, Aiyanna Collins (W.L. Seaton Secondary) finished third on bars, Stacey Mugride (Heritage Chrsitian Online) had a strong beam routine to finish third and Jamie Robinson (Seaton) also had a solid beam routine to take home second.

Sydney Cassels completed in the Interclub performance challenge and brought home silver all around. Collins previously qualified for the provincial championships.

RELATED: North Valley Gymnastics Society receives grant for facility

The athletes have been training hard in the new facility on 31st Street. Their coaches are very proud of the progress each gymnast has made so far this season. The team will travel to Kamloops for the next competition.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Sisters Makenna and Alexis Sibilleau of the North Valley Gymnastics Society brought home trophies and medals from the recent Kelowna Invitational. (NVGS - photo)

Previous story
Coldstream player leads B.C. to Canada Games hockey bronze
Next story
Vernon rink rolling at the Brier

Just Posted

Vernon rink rolling at the Brier

Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

Vernon club hosts fun skating events

Vernon Vortex hosted speed skating at Special Olympics BC Winter Games, and its own FUNale

Suspected Vernon water main break quickly fixed

Traffic flowing as usual and nearby businesses open after major water flow on 39th Avenue Saturday

Okanagan man cast on Big Brother Canada

Dane Rupert, former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs will be on T.V. screens March 6

Weather Report: All sunshine in the Okanagan

It’s time to get out there and enjoy the sun

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Highway bridge guard rail damaged in November crash to be fixed by the end of March

The Bruhn Bridge’s sidewalk is the only way for pedestrians to cross the Sicamous channel

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

Celtic Tenors to perform in Kelowna

The trio will bring their international reputation to Kelowna April 13

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China

Coldstream player leads B.C. to Canada Games hockey bronze

Anne Cherkowski scores twice in bronze-medal match and sets up game-winning goal

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

B.C. VIEWS: Killer whales are the new polar bears of politics

Dip in southern resident orca population one of many since 1970s

Most Read