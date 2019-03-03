Vernon gymnasts sparkle at Kelowna Invitational

North Valley Gymnastics Society send 14 to meet and most come home with medals, trophies

Twin sisters Austin and Anna Skelly of the North Valley Gymnastics Society brought home trophies and medals from the recent Kelowna Invitational. (NVGS - photo)

North Valley Gymnastics Society athletes sparkled at the recent Kelowna Invitational event, hosted by the Synergy Gymnastics Centre.

Athletes completed in the Junior Olympic Levels 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as High School and Interclub Performance Challenge categories.

Makenna Sibilleau debuted in JO 1 at her first competition, bringing home gold on floor and vault, silver on bars and bronze on beam for an overall silver.

Olivia Phair, Nicole Sjorberg and Austin Skelly all competed in JO3. Phair ranked first overall, bringing home first place in Vault, Bars and Beam. In her debut competition, Sjorberg finished second on vault and beam with an overall finish of fifth. Also in her first competition, Austin Skelly finished first on vault and captured an eighth all round.

Alexis Sibilleau, Anna Skelly, Avery Good, Neala Hackman, and Sam Munroe competed in JO4. Goode finished first overall with a second-place finish on beam and floor. Munroe finished second on vault and bars capturing third overall. Hackman had a solid first meet in JO4, finishing third on vault and fourth on bars.

Alexis Sibilleau had an amazing bar routine that captured her gold, and with clean routines on beam and floor she finished second all round. Anna Skelly landed a dynamic vault for first place and continued to have consistent routines for an overall finish of first place.

Emma Locke competed in JO5 with a strong performance finishing in fifth overall.

Brooklyn Mackenzie competed a dynamic bar routine that captured first along with a powerful vault for second. She finished fourth overall in JO6.

In the High School division, Aiyanna Collins (W.L. Seaton Secondary) finished third on bars, Stacey Mugride (Heritage Chrsitian Online) had a strong beam routine to finish third and Jamie Robinson (Seaton) also had a solid beam routine to take home second.

Sydney Cassels completed in the Interclub performance challenge and brought home silver all around. Collins previously qualified for the provincial championships.

The athletes have been training hard in the new facility on 31st Street. Their coaches are very proud of the progress each gymnast has made so far this season. The team will travel to Kamloops for the next competition.



