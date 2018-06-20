Vernon YBC bowlers, front, Reece Chisholm. Back, from left, Odin Bruchall and Jaeven Morris. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon Hi Rollers off to nationals

Lincoln Lanes bowlers heating up alleys

Lincoln Lanes is sending Hi Rollers to Edmonton for the Bowl Canada Cup Nationals, July 7-8.

The Hi Rollers five-pin team consisting of Yvonne Walker, Irene Walker, Art Forster, Heather Leask and Cam Bottrill will represent B.C. after a long journey.

They first qualified in the 41-team League Round and were among 14 entries advancing to the House Cup Round.

The winner from the House Cup Round went on to the 18-team Provincial Finals at Lincoln Lanes in April. The B.C. playdowns were a five-game, pins over average tournament with the Hi Rollers rolling a whopping 717 pins over average.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Lanes bowlers recently represented B.C. in the National Youth Bowling Championships in Regina.

Reece Chisholm competed as the Bantam Boy Single while Jaeven Morris and Odin Bruchall bowled as the Bantam Boys Doubles Team.

Chisholm placed ninth out of 12 in the match play event where the winner of each match received a point for the win and half-a-point for a tie. Chisholm averaged 147 for that portion of the tournament.

Chisholm also competed in the Boys Trio Event where the province’s three singles (Bantam, Junior & Senior) bowled as a team. This was a scratch event and B.C. placed fourth. B.C. bowled Southern Ontario in the stepladder and lost by two points. Morris and Bruchall placed seventh out of eight teams in their match play event. Morris averaged 145 and Bruchall averaged 152. Their coach was Bob Dumont.

Morris and Bruchall also competed in the Bantam Mixed Team event where the Boys and Girls Doubles teams bowled together. The boys teamed up with the Cranbrook Bantam Girls to represent B.C. and they finished fourth in match play which qualified them for the stepladder to determine the gold medalist. B.C. beat out Alberta to bring home a bronze medal.

