Vernon Magnums defenders Jentezen Peterson (11) and Quaid Willett team up to stop a Kamloops Broncos defender in exhibition Midget Division football play at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The two cities started a community program for high school players unable to play at that level due to COVID-19 protocols. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Vernon Magnums defenders Jentezen Peterson (11) and Quaid Willett team up to stop a Kamloops Broncos defender in exhibition Midget Division football play at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The two cities started a community program for high school players unable to play at that level due to COVID-19 protocols. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Vernon high school football players see action amid COVID-19

Vernon and Kamloops form community midget-aged teams to allow high schoolers chance to play in 2020

With no high school football being played due to provincial health regulations under COVID-19, two city groups stepped up to give the older kids a chance.

Vernon Minor Football, along with Kamloops, formed community midget-aged teams, made up of high school players in Grades 10, 11 and 12.

“School sports are still in Phase 2, practice only,” said Mike Scheller, head coach of the Fulton Maroons who coached the Vernon community team. “Football is one game you cannot play as an adult. We wanted the kids, especially the Grade 12s, to have a chance to play football, with games and contact.”

In Vernon, 17 students from Vernon, Seaton and Fulton secondary schools played nine-man football against Kamloops with the two cities playing a home-and-home series. There are no playoffs.

The Vernon Midget Magnums got in 20 practices and two games, both won by Kamloops, by scores of 44-12 and 38-0.

“The season went well,” said Scheller, who guided the Maroons to a spot in the B.C. AA quarterfinals in 2019. “We had a great group of kids who worked hard and showed dedication to the game. I really appreciated their efforts. In the end, we just wanted to give these kids a chance to play. The game results were disappointing, but that was not the overall goal for this group.”

The coaching staff, said Scheller, was super happy with Grade 12s Dom Peterson, Sanjot Jammu, Rainer Lamprecht, Will Sattherwaite, Adam Sexton, and Quaid Willett who led this team.

Scheller and fellow high school coach Sean Smith of Vernon Secondary School thanked Vernon Minor Football for giving the school kids a chance to play.

“I’m grateful that Vernon Minor Football was able to provide some athletes the opportunity to play football this fall,” said Smith. “I really feel for those who have seen their high school seasons wiped out – especially our Grade 12s who lost their last season. Playing midget gave them a chance to play a couple of games, so a big thank you goes to Mark Budgen (Vernon Minor Football president) and Mike Scheller who were able to organize and get the team going.”

The Panthers are the two-time reigning B.C. AA High School Football champions who would have been trying for a three-peat in 2020. That will now come in 2021, minus this year’s Grade 12 players.

Smith said in September while the safety of the players and coaches comes first, he was told decisions to restrict school competition and have strict cohorts of 120 students were guided by science. And he’s having trouble with that explanation.

“I have a tough time believing any science that tells me that athletes can’t be within six feet of one another at my practice at 3:01 p.m.,” he said. “However, they can travel up to the college (in theory) at 3:15 p.m., put on a Vernon Minor Football uniform and full equipment, tackle and play games against teams from Kamloops or Kelowna without any of the restrictions we have, making contact tracing exponentially higher.

“I honestly can’t figure out what science was used to come up with that plan and it’s very frustrating for high school coaches and athletes who are stuck in the middle. I believe in safety, but that doesn’t stop when student-athletes leave our building – it should carry with them until they return to school the next day.”

Vernon Minor Football has had teams in Atom, Peewee and Junior Bantam divisions playing against teams in Kelowna and Kamloops in 2020.

Scheller thanked midget coaches Kevin Stecyk, Dave Hobbs and Roger Scales for their excellent work coaching the community group.

READ MORE: Vernon Minor Football readies for 2020 season

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

READ MORE: Vernon’s Fulton Maroons advance to B.C. quarterfinals


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballHigh school sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Just Posted

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
Bridge east of Enderby closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road closed in both directions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

City of Vernon financial services director Debra Law (left) accepts the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 budget from Mayor Victor Cumming. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Solid budgeting leads to major award for City of Vernon

City earns the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation honour

Jason Martin Lukacs is wanted by Vernon police. (RCMP)
Vernon man wanted by police

Man wanted on breach of release order

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Hawkes helped sniff out a Kelowna man linked to a stolen car. (RCMP contributed)
Kelowna man caught by Vernon police dog

Stolen vehicle recovered after stopped at North Okanagan intersection with no front plate

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

Most Read