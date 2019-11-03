The Vernon Panthers were leading crosstown rivals 14-0 early in the second half of their Interior AA Conference Senior Varsity Football League regular-season finale Friday, Nov. 1, when the lights went out at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Diana Williamson photo)

Vernon high school football teams left in dark

Lights go out at GVAP in second half, forcing early end to VSS-Fulton thriller

It’s difficult to play Friday Night Lights football when there are no lights.

A capacity crowd filled Greater Vernon Athletics Park Friday to witness the annual Interior AA Conference Senior High School Varsity Football League Battle of Vernon between the No. 1-ranked Vernon Panthers and the Fulton Maroons. However, the fans went home disappointed when the game was stopped partway through the opening drive of the second half when the lights went out.

“We were all disappointed,” said VSS head coach Sean Smith. “It was an exciting game between two good teams and everyone wanted more. Unfortunately, the officials had to call the game after a half-hour of waiting. I really feel for the Grade 12s from both teams. They all look forward to this game and to have it cut short is unfortunate.”

Prior to the blackout, the Panthers held a 14-0 lead, scoring both majors in the second quarter. Quarterback Zack Smith continued to be the difference-maker for the Cats on offence, passing for 93 first-half yards on 9 of 14 attempts. He would add a game-high 105 yards on 10 carries including a 15-yard touchdown run to put the Cats up by two scores.

Trent Charlton was the game’s leading receiver hauling in four catches for 67 yards while Caden Danbrook added three for 18 yards (including a three-yard major).

“We moved the ball quite well in the half but continued to shoot ourselves in the foot with penalty calls that got us into bad down and distance situations,” said Smith. “Once we got away from penalties we were fine. We put up 239 yards in a half, but if we continue to get penalized we will have a tough time in the playoffs. Zack was fun to watch out there – he was pretty slippery and made a lot of guys miss despite being in good position.”

Defensively, the Panthers continue to shut down opposing offencses. End Brady Szeman had his best game of the year with four tackles, including two for a loss. Will Satterthwaite added four tackles, while Liam Reid and Zack Smith had three apiece.

“Fulton played us tough defensively the first time we played them in Week 4 and I knew we’d see more of the same,” said Smith. “Mike (Fulton head coach Scheller) had them playing great and I wish we could have had another half to give my guys a test against a good squad to prepare us for playoff football.”

The defending B.C. champion Panthers clinched the Interior AA Conference at 4-0 while Fulton finished third at 2-2.

Vernon Panthers quarterback Zack Smith (right) looks to elude Fulton Maroons tackler Brayden Beckley during Interior AA Conference Senior Varsity Football League action Friday, Nov. 1, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers were leading 14-0 in the second half when the game was called after the park lights went out. (Katherine Peters- Morning Star)

Vernon high school football teams left in dark

Lights go out at GVAP in second half, forcing early end to VSS-Fulton thriller

