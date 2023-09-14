Vernon high school gridiron squads host pre-season twinbill

Football at GVAP Friday, Sept. 15: VSS vs Langley, 4 p.m.; Fulton vs Kelly Road (Pr. George), 7 p.m.

Friday Night Lights high school pre-season football action hits the Greater Vernon Athletic Park on Friday, Sept. 15, with a twinbill.

In the opening game at 4 p.m., the Vernon Panthers will take on the Langley Thunderbirds, a showdown between two teams ranked in the pre-season top-five (VSS – No. 3, Langley – No. 4).

The nightcap at 7 p.m. features the Fulton Maroons tangling with the Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies of Prince George.

The Panthers won their opening pre-season game Friday, Sept. 8, defeating the Mt. Douglas Rams of Victoria 32-0 in a neutral site game played at Cloverdale Athletic Park in the Fraser Valley (Vernon also won the Junior Varsity match between the two schools, 34-6).

Langley will play its first exhibition game Friday.

The Maroons travelled to Kamloops Sept. 8, and dropped a 21-7 decision to the Westsyde Blue Wave.

“With a very young team this year, I thought we showed some toughness,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “Our secondary played well.

“Quarterback Gabe Adams made some great throws when given time.

“Things we need to work on include the tackling has to be lower, our blitz pick-up was weak for us and we need to block better on the perimeter. It was a controlled scrimmage. We played a lot of kids in different spots.”

Scheller praised the efforts of cornerback Lucas Horne, who made six tackles and played smart all over the field; rookie linebacker Caden O’Dwyer, who played tough in the middle; and centre Ammo Mann, who made great snaps and was solid in pass protection.

The Grizzlies have yet to play in the pre-season.

The Okanagan AA/AAA Senior Varsity regular season kicks off Sept. 22 with another doubleheader at GVAP.

The Panthers will play the early game at 4 p.m. against the AAA Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna, while the Maroons will be on the field under the lights at 7 p.m. against the AAA Salmon Arm Golds.

New to the conference this year is Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Hawks, who make the jump to senior varsity after their 2022 debut in the JV ranks.

The Hawks will host the Blue Wave Sept. 23, 3 p.m., at PVSS.

Pleasant Valley will play VSS Sept. 29, 4 p.m., at GVAP, and will take on the Maroons under the lights Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at GVAP.

The Battle of Vernon between the Panthers and Maroons is slated for Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at GVAP.

VSS is the lone Vernon school in the Junior Varsity ranks in the five-team Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Conference. They’re joined by Westsyde, Okanagan Mission, South Kamloops Titans and Salmon Arm.

The Cats will take on Okanagan Mission in a pre-season contest Sept. 20, in Kelowna, and will not play their regular-season opener until Oct. 11, when they host Westsyde, 4 p.m., at GVAP.

FootballHigh school sportsVernon