Vernon quarterback Zack Smith and his Panthers teammates will look to run past the Fulton Maroons and clinch first place in the Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference when the city rivals clash Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park to close out the regular season. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon high school squads rolling into football showdown

Vernon Panthers unbeaten, Fulton Maroons have won two straight; rivals meet Friday, 7 p.m., GVAP

Each team on a roll. First place in the conference on the line.

More important: city bragging rights up for grabs.

The undefeated Vernon Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the BC AA rankings, close out their Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference play against their crosstown rivals, the Fulton Maroons, Friday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

A win by the Panthers (3-0, 6-0 overall) will clinch the conference title. If Fulton (2-1 conference, 2-4 overall) can pull off the upset, the Maroons would be 3-1 in the conference and if the South Kamloops Titans take care of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies, then three teams would be tied at 3-1.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers blank city rivals Fulton Maroons

The Panthers enter the all-Vernon showdown having roughed up the Huskies 71-7 Friday at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, while the Maroons went to Salmon Arm and shut out the Golds 28-0 for their second straight conference win.

Caden Danbrook caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Zack Smith, who threw for five majors on the evening.

Danbrook hooked up with Smith on touchdown catches of 24, 32 and two yards, and also added a fourth major on an 80-yard kick-off return. He finished with 103 yards on six catches.

Smith, who went 12-of-25 for 280 yards, also threw majors of 15 and seven yards to Ethan Greenan, and the Grade 11 tailback added another TD on a one-yard plunge to finish with three scores on just seven touches.

Vernon Grade 9 tailback Damon Froste stole the show in the second half, rushing for 129 yards on five carries, scoring touchdowns of 20 and 75 yards in the process.

Trent Charlton had the other major on a 75-yard catch from Smith.

The Maroons primed for the city showdown by going to Salmon Arm and blanking the Golds 23-0 (no details reported yet).

VSS beat Fulton 28-0 in an exhibition game Sept. 27 at GVAP.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scherger leaves North Okanagan Knights steaming

Just Posted

Vernon high school squads rolling into football showdown

Vernon Panthers unbeaten, Fulton Maroons have won two straight; rivals meet Friday, 7 p.m., GVAP

PHOTOS: Vernon high school volleyball squads block out cancer

Fifth annual fundraiser for Canadian Cancer Society draws near-capacity crowd

Scherger leaves North Okanagan Knights steaming

Summerland Steam goalie makes 40 saves in 3-1 win; Knights split weekend games at home

Vernon Vipers rally for seventh straight win

Vernon beats Alberni Valley 4-3 in shootout, handing the Bulldogs their first home-ice loss

Downtown Vernon bathroom fully functional again

Problem with flush valve led to closure of custom-made facility that opened earlier this month

VIDEO: Fearsome theatrics at Armstrong’s Caravan Farm

Saturday night is the last chance to take the Walk of Terror at Caravan Farm Theatre

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

Most Read