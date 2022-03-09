Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers develop taste for winning

The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers players and coaches have another reason to celebrate after capping off a perfect regular season with a 5-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. (Contributed)

Four tournaments. Okanagan development league play.

No losses.

Vernon’s H&L Glass Junior Vipers Atom Development A hockey team finished off its regular season with a perfect record, downing the West Kelowna Warriors 5-3 at Kal Tire Place last Sunday, March 6.

The Junior Snakes head to Kamloops this weekend for the playoff tournament, hoping to bring home a championship banner.

Vernon took control of Sunday’s game early and never let it go. Cohen Bentham opened the scoring five minutes in with a powerplay marker to give the Vipers a lead they would not give up. Ronin Raymond then notched the second goal of the game off a feed from Trent Keenan. West Kelowna got one with 30 seconds left to finish the period 2-1.

The Junior Vipers opened the second period with a goal by Aidan Boyd, assisted by Ben Tyssen, which was the only time the lamp was lit in the middle frame.

In the third period, Bryden Ezekiel finished a scoring play off an assist from Cole Pinette to take a 4-1 lead. West Kelowna tried to mount a comeback in the third, with a goal of their own, but quickly ran into penalty trouble. Tyssen added Vernon’s fifth goal for insurance off a pass from Bentham. West Kelowna added one more.

READ MORE: Vernon Junior Vipers defeat Kamloops, West Kelowna

READ MORE: Vernon H&L Glass Vipers a pane for other hockey teams

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Minor Hockey