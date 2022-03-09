The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers players and coaches have another reason to celebrate after capping off a perfect regular season with a 5-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. (Contributed)

The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers players and coaches have another reason to celebrate after capping off a perfect regular season with a 5-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. (Contributed)

Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers develop taste for winning

Atom Development A hockey team finishes regular season without a loss

Four tournaments. Okanagan development league play.

No losses.

Vernon’s H&L Glass Junior Vipers Atom Development A hockey team finished off its regular season with a perfect record, downing the West Kelowna Warriors 5-3 at Kal Tire Place last Sunday, March 6.

The Junior Snakes head to Kamloops this weekend for the playoff tournament, hoping to bring home a championship banner.

Vernon took control of Sunday’s game early and never let it go. Cohen Bentham opened the scoring five minutes in with a powerplay marker to give the Vipers a lead they would not give up. Ronin Raymond then notched the second goal of the game off a feed from Trent Keenan. West Kelowna got one with 30 seconds left to finish the period 2-1.

The Junior Vipers opened the second period with a goal by Aidan Boyd, assisted by Ben Tyssen, which was the only time the lamp was lit in the middle frame.

In the third period, Bryden Ezekiel finished a scoring play off an assist from Cole Pinette to take a 4-1 lead. West Kelowna tried to mount a comeback in the third, with a goal of their own, but quickly ran into penalty trouble. Tyssen added Vernon’s fifth goal for insurance off a pass from Bentham. West Kelowna added one more.

READ MORE: Vernon Junior Vipers defeat Kamloops, West Kelowna

READ MORE: Vernon H&L Glass Vipers a pane for other hockey teams

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Minor Hockey

Previous story
Vernon skier cracks top-7 at world championships

Just Posted

The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers players and coaches have another reason to celebrate after capping off a perfect regular season with a 5-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. (Contributed)
Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers develop taste for winning

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members are in the midst of extinguishing a small grass fire in Becker Park above the Vernon Curling Rink Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Grass fire sparked at Vernon park

A Vernon man has sued the Vernon RCMP and three officers over allegations of assault and excessive force, according to a notice of civil claim filed Feb. 14, 2022. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon man sues local RCMP over excessive force, police dog attack

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members check out the aftermath of a van that caught fire and was quickly doused on 25th Avenue Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon van fire quickly extinguished