Vernon’s Stacey Roest is the assistant general manager with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, and sits three wins away from getting his name on the Stanley Cup. (Photo submitted)

Vernon hockey executive close to Cup win

Stacey Roest is the assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Watching the Stanley Cup final was easier as a player than as a front office executive.

Vernon’s Stacey Roest can attest to that.

Roest is the assistant general manager of the NHL’s Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning, currently tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven Cup final with the Western Conference winners, the Dallas Stars (Game 3 is Wednesday at the Edmonton bubble).

“I was a black ace (healthy scratch) with the 1998 Detroit Red Wings, who won it all, but I never got my name on the Cup,” said Roest, 46, Tuesday, Sept. 22, prior to having lunch. “Every game now is stressful. You prepare all day, and even on off-days, you’re doing some work. Then it’s game day, and the game starts. I’m in the suite cringing on almost every play.”

A native of Lethbridge, Roest moved to Vernon in 2001, where he lives with wife, Billie, and kids Austin and Graci. He played four full seasons and part of a fifth as a forward with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers. Undrafted, Roest signed as a free agent with the American Hockey League’s Adirondack Red Wings, and made his NHL debut with Detroit in 1998.

Roest played in 244 NHL games with the Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild, scoring 28 goals and adding 48 assists for 76 points. He spent the final nine years of his pro career playing in Switzerland’s top league. Roest represented Canada seven times during the annual Spengler Cup tournament in Switzerland, twice being named captain of Team Canada.

It was in July 2013 that Roest was hired by the Lightning as director of player development, and he kept that position until May 6, 2019, when he was promoted to become Tampa’s assistant general manager-director of player development, and general manager of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

He’s had a hand in developing most of the Lightning’s current roster, including the likes of scoring stars Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“My time with Tampa has been a great experience,” said Roest who, like Vernon’s Dennis Holland, in his 18th year as a scout with the Stars, is three wins away from having his name engraved on one of sports’ grandest trophies.

“Denny is a good buddy. We see each other at games in Toronto, Kamloops and Kelowna. He’s a nice guy to sit and have a coffee with.”

Neither man knows if they’ll get to spend time with the Stanley Cup, which is the usual tradition for the winners, but 2020 has been anything but a usual year.

Roest, for example, when word came of the NHL’s re-start, left his family behind a week early and went to Toronto to isolate before the tournament started. He’s been in the NHL bubble, be it Toronto or now Edmonton, since the beginning.

“It was tough leaving with the kids going back to school but Billie does such a great job,” said Roest. “I mean, she’s used to me being on the road but not for two months. We’re managing.”

Being this close to a Stanley Cup win is something Roest can taste.

“It’s the first team to win 16 games,” he said. “This year, our season was interrupted then we get back into it. It’s been a great experience.”

READ MORE: Mustangs edge Chilliwack in Classic opener

READ MORE: Vernon’s Catt works with NHL Bolts


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stanley Cup within Vernon man’s reach

Just Posted

Vernon hockey executive close to Cup win

Stacey Roest is the assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning

No one found in Vernon waters ‘so far,’ says deputy fire chief

First responders are responding to reports of an individaul stuck in the creek

Volatile enrolment leads to loss of teaching staff at three North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Three quarters of students using online learning program expected to return to class

Pumpkins ripe for the picking at Vernon orchard

Fall fun in season at Davison

Vernon man knocked off scooter, allegedly assaulted

Incident in downtown Vernon sees man on a scooter allegedly assaulted by cyclist

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter death of boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Most Read