Vernon hockey star moves into Swiss club front office

Olympian Andrew Ebbett named general manager of club team in Bern, Switzerland, where he starred for five years

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Photo Submitted)

For a few years now, Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett has been thinking of life after hockey.

The thoughts ramped up due to COVID-19 and when he wasn’t offered a new contract with SC Bern of Switzerland’s top pro league, a team he helped win three Swiss championships during his five seasons there, after the 2019-20 season.

He did sign a contract with EHC Red Bull Munich in the DEL, Germany’s top league, and finished his playing career appearing in 16 games, scoring twice.

Ebbett, 38, returned to Bern where he lives with his girlfriend Gabriela, a native Swiss woman who grew up in Burns Lake, in B.C.’s central region, and received a phone call from SC Bern’s sports office, asking him for a meeting.

The club offered Ebbett the chance to move into the front office, naming him the team’s new general manager.

“It’s really exciting to be back with Bern in this new role,” said Ebbett from Bern, the Swiss capital. “I really wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but being a GM was something that I had talked about with my family as a goal.

“To see it happen so quickly is still syncing in, but I am really excited about the opportunity.”

Ebbett was the first-ever player signed by the B.C. Hockey League’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks, and played in the team’s debut season, 2001-02. He led the team in scoring with 45 goals and 84 points and was named the team’s most valuable player.

He parlayed that season into four years of NCAA Div. 1 hockey with the Michigan Wolverines. Ebbett played 224 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, Phoenix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins before heading to Europe.

While overseas, Ebbett represented Canada twice at the Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland over the Christmas holidays, winning gold in back-to-back years, 2016 and 2017. He was named to the all-star team in each tournament.

Ebbett then helped Canada win the bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics in Korea.

In his new role, Ebbett plans to be himself.

“I don’t think I’ll try to emulate anyone,” he said. “I want to have really strong communication lines within the entire organization and get everyone on the same page with the same passion for Bern hockey.”

That passion, said Ebbett, has been missing the last couple of years, and he wants to return the club to the glory of that trio of championship teams he played on. Team, he said, that had passion, energy and fighting spirit.

The team has had consecutive ninth-place finishes.

“My goal here is to get SC Bern back to the top of the league in a few years,” said Ebbett. “We have lost a lot of depth so my goal is to really develop our young players on the roster and on our junior team. We can’t spend like we used to due to the tough economic times during COVID so we need to rebuild from within.”

When not working on his new job, Ebbett and Gabriela do a lot of hiking and biking in the summer, and snowboarding in the winter as the Swiss Alps are 45 minutes away.

“I’ve been in Bern now since 2015 and I really love it here. The city is beautiful,” he said.

READ MORE: Czechmate: Ebbett lifts Canada to Olympic hockey bronze

READ MORE: Andrew Ebbett helps Team Canada win Spengler Cup


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Previous story
BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

Just Posted

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

The young child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the incident on main street

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

An injured bear is being sought in Lake Country with an arrow in its left shoulder. (Conservation Officer photo)
Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

Conservation Officers ask residents to be on the lookout for the animal

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Hockey Canada Images)
Vernon hockey star moves into Swiss club front office

Olympian Andrew Ebbett named general manager of club team in Bern, Switzerland, where he starred for five years

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Cruise ship passengers arrive at the port of Ketchikan, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

An employee holds a lower THC strand of marijuana at their store in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

‘Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city poses a risk to the public,’ says Const. Tania Visintin

(Clint Trahan photo)
Penticton looking for perfect place to construct new mountain bike park

Mountain bike tourism in B.C. has been on the rise in recent years

One of the five vehicles involved in an incident on Highway 97 north of Okanagan Falls on June 10. (Facebook)
Police searching for car that caused 5-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls

No serious injuries were reported despite the number of vehicles involved

This young fledgling white raven was spotted in the Coombs area on May 16. (Mike Yip photo)
Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens on Vancouver Island

One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued

Most Read