Colton Thibault from the team River Rats tries to score a goal on goalie Brian Lambert during the Game On Vernon hockey tournament in the Village Green Hotel parking lot Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon scores with inaugural street hockey tournament

NHL player Eric Godard and Aaron Volpatti attended the charity event.

‘Game On, Vernon’ was the slogan for the inaugural Village Green Hotel 3-on-3 Street Hockey Tournament for charity last weekend. All proceeds from the event went to the local KidSport chapter and North Okanagan Youth Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

Battling the heat Saturday, the final two teams representing the Canadian Tire & Bannister Honda Divisions were the Vernon Kings against The River Rats.

In the end, the Vernon Kings took the inaugural tournament and the Game On – Vernon Labatts Trophy.

“Every players name will be engraved on the base and each year we will be adding a larger base,” said Peter Kaz, who runs special services at the Village Green.”It now looks like the initial Stanley Cup.”

NHL player Eric Godard dropped in with his Stanley Cup and offered autographed photos to the kids and adults. NHL athlete Aaron Volpatti and Vernon Vipers head coach and general manager Mark Ferner were also in attendance. The Vipers also set up a tent and Sniper, their mascot, dropped by.

The beer garden and barbecue area fed athletes and spectators. The games started at 10 a.m. and ended just before 7 p.m.

