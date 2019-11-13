Vernon hosting female bantam and pee wee hockey tourneys

The Vernon Rellish Transport Lakers will host a four-team Bantam Female Hockey tournament at Kal Tire Place North arena Friday to Sunday. There will also be a five-team Pee Wee Female tournament at the same time, with games at KTPN and the Priest Valley Arena. (Black Press - file photo)

The Rellish Transport Bantam A Female Lakers tuned up for their home Lakers Classic tournament this weekend by staying unbeaten in the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association league after a visit from the Prince George Capitals over the past weekend.

Lily Roberts led the Lakers Friday with three goals and two assists as Rellish Transports scored a 6-1 win over the visitors. Faith Seehaver, Parker Davidson and Aimee Skinner added single goals while Holly Magnus chipped in three assists. Tori Maltman and Hanna Menzies added helpers to support goalie Jordan Tung with the win.

Saturday morning the Lakers scored two late goals to secure a 3-3 tie.

Maltman scored a powerplay goal, assisted by Makenna Jackson and Kaisy Huber, to give the home side a 1-0 lead. The Capitals scored three goals in the second including one short-handed goal on a Laker break down.

Down 3-1 after two periods, the Lakers turned it on with another goal from Maltman assisted by Huber and then a beauty by Magnus to tie it up in the third. Mya Lesage was in the Lakers’ net.

The weekend before, the Lakers had a weekend home and away series with Penticton who agreed to the exhibition game Saturday as the Kelowna Rockets had to postpone due to injuries and a short bench and the Lakers came up strong with two wins.

In the exhibition tilt Saturday at the Priest Valley Arena, the Lakers beat the Vees 4-0 and had all their goals scored by their Salmon Arm products. Defenceman Hanna Menzies started off the scoring in the first period with assists to Lily Roberts and Julia McLennan. Other goals came from Kaisy Huber from Roberts, Hailee Hunt from Aimee Skinner and Menzies, and finally Parker Davidson from Willow Elliot. Goalie Jordan Tung recorded the shutout.

On the Sunday league game, the Lakers took a trip down to the South Okanagan Events Centre and handed the Vees another shutout loss, beating them 3-0. Shots were 36-18 in favor of the Lakers and Goalie Mya Lesage recorded the shutout.

Roberts started the scoring, assisted by Holly Magnus. Forward Sophia Winstanley scored in the dying minutes of the first assisted from Faith Seehaver and Tori Maltman. In the third with just under two minutes left, the Vees pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and the Lakers capitalized with an empty-net goal from Huber assisted by Hannah Robertson and Reanne Muller.

The Lakers will host the Vees, Kelowna Rockets and Abbotsford Ice in its four-team home tournament. Vernon plays Kelowna Friday at 8 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North, then meets Penticton at 8:15 a.m. Saturday and faces Abbotsford at 12:45 p.m. Both games are at KTPN. The championship game between the top two teams after the preliminary round will go at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at KTPN.

There is also a five-team female pee wee tournament featuring the host Vernon Lakers, who will take on the Kelowna Rockets, Langley Lightning, Trail Wildcats and Kamloops Blazers. Vernon hits the ice Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Priest Valley Arena against Kelowna, at 5:45 p.m. Friday at KTPN against Kamloops, Saturday at 6 a.m. against Trail at the Priest Valley Arena, and concludes the round-robin Saturday at 5:15 p.m. against Langley.

The gold-medal game will go Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at KTPN.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.