Alyssa Bidoski of the Vernon Figure Skating Club, performing here at the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic Invitational Pee Wee Hockey Tournament opening ceremony at Civic Arena, will compete in the regionals this weekend at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon hosting skate regionals

Close to 400 skaters from Golden to Summerland will be in Vernon.

Close to 400 athletes from Golden to Summerland begin competing in the Okanagan Region Figure Skating Championships Friday at Kal Tire Place.

The event is free to spectators with action going from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Skating takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with Sunday’s schedule starting at 8 a.m. and finishing at 2:30 p.m.

“The organizing committee is extremely excited for this opportunity since the club has not hosted a competitive event in 15 years,” said Vernon Figure Skating Club media director Brandy Marshall. “Committee members have been working hard to ensure the event is succesful.”

Vernon will be represented by 18 skaters in the regionals. They are: Annaston Munro, Kate Hobenshield, Ruby Vianello, Abegail Redekopp, Kiana Casanova, Kassydi Bradley, Anna Beyer, Alyssa Bidoski, Jasmine Soon, Sara McCreight, Polina Ignatyeva, Cloe Carleton, Rebecca Fux, Jennie Pereboom, Natalie Fux, Mya Armstrong, Aysia Morgan, Christine Heideman.

The Vernon club has been offering quality skating and learn to skate programs for more than 50 years. Operating mainly from the Priest Valley Arena, skaters of all ages and abilities are welcome. Visit: www.vernonfigureskating.com.

