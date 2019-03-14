Vernon hosts B.C.’s best Tier 2 Midget Division hockey clubs

The Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers host the eight-team B.C. Midget Tier 2 Hockey Championships Sunday to Wednesday.

All games are Kal Tire Place North.

The teams are grouped into a pair of four-team pools, with teams playing their group rivals Sunday through Tuesday. The top two teams in each pool advance to Wednesday’s semifinal at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The bronze-medal game between the semifinal losers goes Wednesday at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the gold-medal game at 8 p.m.

Game times for the round-robin are the same each day save for the opening day Sunday, as the tournament’s opening ceremonies will take place at 6:15 p.m. That will be followed by the Vipers taking on the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich at 6:45 a.m.

Games are at 10 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Vernon will play the last game each day. The Vipers meet the Fort St. John Flyers Monday and complete the preliminary round against the Port Moody Panthers Tuesday.

Teams in the other pool include the Greater Trail Smoke Eaters, Okanagan champion Kamloops Blazers, the Hollyburn Huskies of West Vancouver and the Williams Lake Timberwolves.

Teams will enjoy a banquet Saturday night with Vernon resident Dean McAmmond, a former NHL player, the featured guest speaker.



