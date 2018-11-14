Julia Bueckert of the Vernon Falcons escapes a check from Rebecca Pouliot of the Kelowna Jets during the first annual Vernon Female Atom PeeWee Remembrance Day Classic Tournament Friday at Kal Tire Place North. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon hosts female Atom PeeWee Tournament

Inaugural event sees Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver in town

Vernon’s inaugural female tournament hit the ice over the long weekend.

The Remembrance Day Classic took place for girls ages 9-12 playing Atom and Pee Wee hockey.

The two Vernon teams, Vernon Falcons (Atom) and Vernon Predators (Pee Wee), hosted six teams from Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver.

“The GVMHA (Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association) efforts to ensure Vernon has a female league has been well appreciated and welcomed by the community,” said Rocio Alejandre, tourney organizer. “The turnout for female hockey has been overwhelming along with great community support.”

See also: Vernon rep hockey roundup

Warriors defeat Broncos in Lumby

The Fairfield Inn & Suites PeeWee Broncos travelled up Highway 6 this past weekend to play in the Lumby PeeWee Rec Tournament. They went 1-1-1 in Round Robin play losing 7-5 to a strong Kelowna Flames team on Friday night (Tylen Hutton: MVP honours with three goals). On Saturday morning they battled to a 4-4 tie with the Kelowna Beasts (Rowan Kwast: MVP honours with three goals) and then skated to a 9-2 victory over the Kamloops Predators Saturday night (Devin Peters: MVP honours making 23 saves in goal).

See also: North Zone Kings go big

Then it was up to mathematics to see if the Broncos would play in a semi-final game on Sunday morning. As it turned out, it was Parker Donnelly’s goal late in the third period in the Kamloops game (his first of the season) that would prove to be the difference edging out Kamloops by a percentage point to advance to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Broncos came out on the losing end of an 8-3 score against a Warriors team from West Kelowna Sunday morning (Evan Woodroff: MVP honours).

“I am extremely proud of the way the team battled hard all weekend,” said head coach Matt Rysen. “They never gave up when they were down. They played a good team game and they were fun to watch.”

Rebecca Pouliot of the Kelowna Jets and Julia Bueckert of the Vernon Falcons during the first annual Vernon Female Atom PeeWee Remembrance Day Classic Tournament Friday at Kal Tire Place North. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

