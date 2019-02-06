(Morning Star file photo)

Vernon hosts league-leading Chilliwack in key BCHL game

Vernon Vipers entertain Chilliwack Chiefs at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place

The Vernon Vipers’ push towards home-ice advantage in the first round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs gets a stiff challenge as they play two of the league’s top three teams three times in four days.

The Vipers entertain the league-best Chilliwack Chiefs tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place, then play a home-and-home with the second-best team, the Interior Division leading Penticton Vees. The front end of the doubleheader is Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the back end is Saturday at Kal Tire Place at 6 p.m.

Chilliwack (37-12-1-0) has 75 points, five ahead of the Prince George Spruce in the Mainland Division. The Chiefs beat Vernon 3-2 in the Fraser Valley back on Oct. 14, scoring twice in the third period and the winner with just 21 seconds left in regulation time.

The game marks the return to Vernon of defenceman Mitch Andres, dealt to the Chiefs at the league trade deadline for defence Will Dow-Kenny.

Andres has a goal and three points in 12 games with the Chiefs.

Dow-Kenny has two assists in eight games with the Vipers.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs score late to beat Vernon Vipers

Vernon (22-18-7-3) enters Wednesday’s game in fifth place in the Interior Division, one point behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, six behind the third-place Wenatchee Wild, one point ahead of sixth-place West Kelowna Warriors and six ahead of the seventh-place Trail Smoke Eaters. All seven Interior teams have clinched a playoff spot.

The division champion will play a crossover team from the Mainland or Island Division in the first round of the playoffs.

Penticton (33-14-1-2) has 69 points, good for third overall in the league and a six-point lead on the Merritt Centennials in the Interior. The Vees have won three of four against the Vipers this season, including the last two meetings.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Vipers will honour the 1976-78 Vernon Tigers Senior B lacrosse team, which won consecutive provincial and Canadian championships in those years.

A banner recognition ceremony will take place at centre ice with a number of the Tigers on hand to be introduced. The players will then conduct a ceremonial faceoff.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

Vernon hosts league-leading Chilliwack in key BCHL game

Vernon Vipers entertain Chilliwack Chiefs at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place

CMHA Vernon offers suicide support group

The eight-week program is free.

New season coming to O’Keefe Ranch

The regular season officially kicks off on May 12.

Lake Country car thefts ‘crime of opportunity’

The district has seen a spike of vehicle thefts in the last year

Vernon’s Arise Wellness marks anniversary with hospital donation

Arise Wellness raised $2,000 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Vernon students celebrate the Chinese New Year

Beairsto Elementary grade three students rang in the Year of the Pig with a Dragon Parade through school.

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress tests were introduced in 2018 to cool real estate markets such as Toronto and Vancouver

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

10-foot-long shark washes ashore on B.C. beach

A peculiar looking shark estimated to weigh 800 pounds has been found at Coles Bay

South Okanagan distilleries among Canada’s best

Four distilleries win awards at Canada’s only national spirit competition

B.C. woman raises concerns over land title forbidding East Indian, Asiatic people

Racist clauses voided by B.C. government in 1978 but can still appear on titles

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland expected to open today

The main transit corridor between Penticton and Kelowna closed after a rockslide

Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

Research finds the effects are worse than previously thought

Most Read