Vernon hosts U11 B.C. teams at Harvest Tourney

Weekend-long action on local ice, along with raffle and silent auction

Mikayla Bishop (from left), Bryden Ezekiel and Jackson Ford model the new-look colours and logo of Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association’s Recreation (House) Division uniforms. (Contributed)

Hockey tournaments are back in full swing and the U11 Vernon Vipers are hosting their home tournament this weekend.

Teams from Langley, Quesnel, Whistler, Squamish, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Aldergrove, South Okanagan and Cloverdale will be in town for the event Friday through Sunday.

”The U11 Vernon Viper Teams would like to invite the community to come down and cheer them on as they battle hard in the 2022 Harvest Classic Tournament,” said Melissa de Groot with Vernon Minor Hockey.

The U11 Vernon ‘A’ Vipers take on South Okanagan Friday, Oct. 21 at 12:15 p.m. at Priest Valley (PV) Arena. Saturday the local snakes are up against Salmon Arm at 10:45 a.m. at Kal Tire Place north (KTPN) before playing Quesnel at 4:45 p.m. at PV.

The U11 Vernon ‘C’ Vipers play Aldergrove Friday, 1:30 p.m. at KTPN. Saturday sees the C Vipers hold down the fort at Kal Tire Place as they take on Whistler at at 8:30 a.m. followed by Williams Lake at 1:45.

All final games will be played Sunday at KTPN.

Those wanting to support the teams off the ice can do so by bidding in an online auction at https://trellis.org/vernon-u11-hockey-tournament/auction. All items will be available to view in the board room at Kal Tire Place starting 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. All bidding closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.

There is also an exciting raffle happening at the tournament for a Vancouver Hockey Getaway with four tickets to Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 21 (Center Ice Club Seats donated by Northview Golf & Country Club , $50 Browns Social House gift card, $25 Cora gift card, an NHL Premier Vancouver Canucks Reebok jersey and $100 Visa gift card. Tickets are $10 and draw takes place at Kal Tire Place Oct. 22.

The U11 Vipers thank the community for all of the support, sponsorship, and items that were graciously donated to the tournament to help with the fundraising initiatives.

