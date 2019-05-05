Vernon Ice Cold Pitches collect first slo-pitch win

Battle of Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League unbeaten squads leaves one team without a defeat

The Ice Cold Pitches have broken into the win column in the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League.

The Pitches came up with a 7-3 win over the Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity at Kin Race Track.

Shaina McGiverin led the Pitches with a two-run, out-of-the-park dinger. Jenny Gartner was 3-for-3 and Steph Worthington-White went 2-for-3 to lead the bats. Taryn Robertson pitched a strong game with only one walk. Great defence in the outfield came from Brittany Medhurst, Katie Yavis, Lindsay Horton and McGiverin.

In the other game, the battle for first place among the unbeaten went to the White House Mortgage Gators, who showed no mercy in a 14-2, five-inning mercy-rule game over the Competition Exteriors Dynamite.

READ ALSO: Two teams unbeaten in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League

“We started out slow in the first inning, but after shaking the dust off our bats and being called names by our cheer squad leader, Denise Farmer, we came out on fire the remaining innings,” said Gators rookie Renee Wohl, who led the offence with four hits in four at bats and two RBI, while Courtney McKenzie was 3-for-3 with three runs driven in.

Tracey Cameron and Nancy Lafreniere each went 3-for-4 with three ribbies, AJ Smith was 3-for-4 with a pair driven in and Elli Lane also collected three hits in four trips to the plate.

Lane pitched an outstanding game, dishing melons at the plate for easy pick-ups on the defence. Lane allowed two first-inning runs then shut down the Dynamite the rest of the way.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Monster Energy drinks up Vernon baseball win
Next story
Vernon association welcomes back tennis

Just Posted

Vernon association welcomes back tennis

Party held to celebrate return of outdoor game after winter draws more than 30 participants

Vernon Tigers roar past Kamloops

Tigers win TOJLL home opener, 10-8, over arch-rivals

Kids catch fish for free in Polson Park

The annual event continues Sunday until 3 p.m. at the pond in Polson Park.

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

May the fourth be with you: 2nd annual Comic Con returns to Vernon

Start getting your costumes ready, organizers have already confirmed it will be back next May.

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna

The heavy metal band will be in Kelowna July 2

Big White Chef to compete in prestigious culinary competition

The award winning chef will compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna receives donation

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation donated $25,000 to support the C.A.C.

Okanagan College students set out to draw up animation careers

Seven students were honoured in an industry-themed ceremony May 1

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Kootnekoff: Social media privacy

In short, it is a fiction. Social media privacy does not exist.… Continue reading

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

Most Read