Vernon Ice Cold Pitches collect first slo-pitch win

The Ice Cold Pitches have broken into the win column in the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League.

The Pitches came up with a 7-3 win over the Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity at Kin Race Track.

Shaina McGiverin led the Pitches with a two-run, out-of-the-park dinger. Jenny Gartner was 3-for-3 and Steph Worthington-White went 2-for-3 to lead the bats. Taryn Robertson pitched a strong game with only one walk. Great defence in the outfield came from Brittany Medhurst, Katie Yavis, Lindsay Horton and McGiverin.

In the other game, the battle for first place among the unbeaten went to the White House Mortgage Gators, who showed no mercy in a 14-2, five-inning mercy-rule game over the Competition Exteriors Dynamite.

“We started out slow in the first inning, but after shaking the dust off our bats and being called names by our cheer squad leader, Denise Farmer, we came out on fire the remaining innings,” said Gators rookie Renee Wohl, who led the offence with four hits in four at bats and two RBI, while Courtney McKenzie was 3-for-3 with three runs driven in.

Tracey Cameron and Nancy Lafreniere each went 3-for-4 with three ribbies, AJ Smith was 3-for-4 with a pair driven in and Elli Lane also collected three hits in four trips to the plate.

Lane pitched an outstanding game, dishing melons at the plate for easy pick-ups on the defence. Lane allowed two first-inning runs then shut down the Dynamite the rest of the way.



