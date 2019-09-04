Vernon Jackals host B.C.’s best

The four-team Saratoga Cup B.C. rugby championship will be decided at Vernon’s Grahame Park

Vernon Jackals tacklers Nat Watt (13) and Ty Wright will look to stop Fernie’s Elk Valley Bulls in the B.C. Saratoga Cup rugby championship semifinal Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grahame Park. Four teams are contesting the Cup, with the gold-medal game slated for Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Could the fourth time—but this time on their home pitch—be the charm for the Vernon Jackals?

The four-time Okanagan Rugby Union champions host the B.C. Saratoga Cup rugby finals Saturday and Sunday at Grahame Park.

The Jackals have lost the last three Saratoga Cup finals, falling to the Terrace Northmen in 2016 and ‘17 and the Rocky Mountain Rogues of Cranbook last year in Penticton.

The Saratoga Cup is contested by teams from three regions: the Okanagan, Kootenays and Northern B.C.

The Jackals will open the tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. taking on Fernie’s Elk Valley Bulls, while the defending champion Rogues face the Northmen at 2:30 p.m. in a battle of the last three Saratoga Cup winners.

The two losers will place for B.C. bronze Sunday at 10 a.m., while the two winners meet in the cup final Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

