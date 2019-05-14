Vernon Jackals rookie Ike Olson (with ball, scoring a try earlier this season against Salmon Arm) opened the scoring on Vernon’s first possession against the Kelowna Cows as the Jackals rolled to a 48-17 Okanagan Rugby Union win in K-Town. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Jackals milk Kelowna rugby Cows

Vernon improves to 2-0-1 in Okanagan Rugby Union with 48-17 romp on the road

Vernon Jackals cruise into the May long weekend in the Okanagan Rugby Union unbeaten.

The Jackals improved to 2-0-1 Saturday with a convincing 48-17 win over the hometown Kelowna Cows.

Rookie Ike Olson broke a tackle and scored from 30 yards out on Vernon’s first possession of the game.

Tries came often early on for the visitors with youngster Lewis McKnight weaving in for two and Jan Vreys adding another before the half. Some outstanding defensive play by Lamp Feeney and coach Jed Miller accounted for half the team’s total tackles, sending the Jackals into the break with a comfortable 26-5 lead.

READ ALSO: Jackals lock up penthouse suite

The Cows came out swinging in the second half with some clever back play by Michael DeBoer, taking advantage of sloppy defence to score one try and set up one more. That was as close as the home side would come to catching up as the speedy Jackals’ wings Trey Horton and Travis Beck went on some big runs ending in a few more tries and putting the game out of reach.

READ ALSO: Jackals brush back Harlequins

Vernon and Penticton Harlequins are tied for top spot as the league takes a break for the long weekend. The Jackals travel up to Salmon Arm to face a hungry Yeti squad looking for their first win of the season on Saturday, May 25.


