The Vernon Panthers won the North Zone Junior Girls Volleyball Championship, beating the home-court Seaton Sonics 2-1 in the final. Both teams advance to the Okanagan Valley championships this weekend at VSS. (Photo submitted)

Vernon junior girls volleyball teams face off to help kids take part in sports

The Seaton Sonics host the VSS Panthers tonight for a fundraiser game organized by Beairsto students

Junior volleyball teams from two Vernon high schools are going head-to-head Wednesday night in a game that’s less about knocking down the opponent and more about knocking down barriers for kids to play.

The VSS Panthers’ junior girls team will be at Seaton Secondary to Wednesday night to take on the Sonics in a one-off fundraiser game organized by Grade 7 students from Beairsto Elementary.

All donations will go towards Jumpstart, a Canadian Tire charity that provides funding and equipment to kids, with the goal of helping all kids participate in sports.

Every dollar donated to a Jumpstart chapter gets reinvested into the local community, meaning these high school girls could be supporting the kids who will one day take their place on the court.

The game takes place in Seaton’s home gym. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the game starts at 5.

Entry to the game is by donation, and there will also be a silent auction, bake sale and door prizes.

Both teams have qualified for the Okanagan Valley championships, which take place this weekend at VSS. The championships start Friday at 2 p.m. and run until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers enter the Valleys as champions of the North Zone after defeating the Sonics in the finals last week.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

