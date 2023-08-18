Vernon’s Adian Wattie tries to score from behind the goal against Nick Sheedy and the Adelaide Thunder during the 2023 Commonwealth Cup box lacrosse tournament in April in Melbourne, Austrialia. Wattie will again wear the Maple Leaf, playing for Team Canada at the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse World U18 Challenge, starting Monday, Aug. 21, in Utica, NY.(Contributed)

Vernon’s Adian Wattie tries to score from behind the goal against Nick Sheedy and the Adelaide Thunder during the 2023 Commonwealth Cup box lacrosse tournament in April in Melbourne, Austrialia. Wattie will again wear the Maple Leaf, playing for Team Canada at the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse World U18 Challenge, starting Monday, Aug. 21, in Utica, NY.(Contributed)

Vernon junior lacrosse sniper selected for Team Canada

Aidan Wattie of the Vernon Tigers will wear the Maple Leaf a second time at international event in NY

Box. Field. It doesn’t matter.

As long as Aidan Wattie has a lacrosse stick in his hand, the Vernon runner will have fun.

For example, Wattie called a reporter before heading to Vancouver to practice with Team B.C.’s field lacrosse squad to chat about playing for Canada again at the International Indoor (Box) Junior Lacrosse World U18 Championships, starting Monday, Aug. 21, in Utica, NY.

“Team Canada is made up of players born in 2006 and 2007. We’ll have a couple of practices together in New York,” said Wattie, 17, who helped the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers reach the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship series before falling to the Kamloops Venom.

“Once the tournament starts, we play five games in four days, then the semifinals. I’m pretty excited. I’ve never been to New York before.”

Wattie had never been to Australia, either, but he was front and centre for Team Canada’s Development Team at IIJL Commonwealth Cup tournament in April in Melbourne. Wattie scored four goals for Canada in the gold-medal contest, a 10-4 win over host Australia.

“It’s a pretty great honour to represent Canada, and I’m lucky to do it twice in one year,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Joining Team Canada in Utica for the World U18 Challenge are the host United States, Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Lacrosse), Poland, Israel and Ireland. Canada will play Poland Monday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Pacific. Their result against the Poles will determine their second opponent Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The gold-medal match is slated for Thursday, Aug. 24.

Wattie finished fourth in Tigers’ regular-season scoring, popping in 12 goals and adding 19 assists for 31 points in 10 games played.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bills’ Damar Hamlin has little more to prove in completing comeback: coach

Just Posted

Vernon’s Aidan Wattie scored four goals for the Canadian Development Team in a 10-4 win over host Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Cup box lacrosse tournament in Melbourne in April. Wattie will again wear the Maple Leaf, playing for Team Canada at the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse World U18 Challenge, starting Monday, Aug. 21, in Utica, NY. (Contributed)
Vernon junior lacrosse sniper selected for Team Canada

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ in forecast, could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna (left) as well as the Lochview Road and Porcupine Crescent in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood continue to burn and spread. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

Watering with a hose end sprayer is satisfying to the gardener but other methods of watering are much more effective in getting enough water into the ground to benefit plants. (Lee Reich via AP)
Taps tightened in Spallumcheen with water restrictions