Vernon junior lacrosse sniper selected for Team Canada

Box. Field. It doesn’t matter.

As long as Aidan Wattie has a lacrosse stick in his hand, the Vernon runner will have fun.

For example, Wattie called a reporter before heading to Vancouver to practice with Team B.C.’s field lacrosse squad to chat about playing for Canada again at the International Indoor (Box) Junior Lacrosse World U18 Championships, starting Monday, Aug. 21, in Utica, NY.

“Team Canada is made up of players born in 2006 and 2007. We’ll have a couple of practices together in New York,” said Wattie, 17, who helped the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers reach the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship series before falling to the Kamloops Venom.

“Once the tournament starts, we play five games in four days, then the semifinals. I’m pretty excited. I’ve never been to New York before.”

Wattie had never been to Australia, either, but he was front and centre for Team Canada’s Development Team at IIJL Commonwealth Cup tournament in April in Melbourne. Wattie scored four goals for Canada in the gold-medal contest, a 10-4 win over host Australia.

“It’s a pretty great honour to represent Canada, and I’m lucky to do it twice in one year,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Joining Team Canada in Utica for the World U18 Challenge are the host United States, Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Lacrosse), Poland, Israel and Ireland. Canada will play Poland Monday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Pacific. Their result against the Poles will determine their second opponent Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The gold-medal match is slated for Thursday, Aug. 24.

Wattie finished fourth in Tigers’ regular-season scoring, popping in 12 goals and adding 19 assists for 31 points in 10 games played.