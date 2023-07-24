Vernon junior lacrosse team claims bronze at B.C.’s

North Okanagan Legends won third in the tournament in Victoria

A Vernon junior lacrosse team is provincial bronze medalists.

The U15 North Okanagan Legends lacrosse team defeated the Richmond Roadrunners to take the podium at the 2023 B.C. Lacrosse Association A2 box championships.

Hosted in Saanich and Victoria from July 20-23, the Legends started the tournament off with a resounding 7-1 win over the Chilliwack Mustangs. Then, the team dropped a 6-5 decision to the Port Moody Thunder to finish day one with a 1-1 record.

Day 2, the Legends dispatched the Roadrunners 7-1, then Burnaby/North Shore 7-3.

On Day 3, North Okanagan grabbed its third straight win with an 8-5 victory over the Nanaimo Raiders. The two teams would battle again, with a spot in the finals on the line. North Okanagan would lose a heartbreaker, 8-7.

The bronze medal game was a rematch against the Roadrunners, and behind Boston Ciccone’s three goals and one assist, would win 8-5. Wyatt Stowards also scored three goals and an assist while Mason Wilson and Dayton Orr added goals.

More information on North Okanagan can be found at nomla.ca.

Meanwhile, in junior lacrosse action, the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers lost Game 3 of the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League finals, 15-3 to the the hometown Kamloops Venom, to end their year. The Venom capped off an undefeated season, and now advance to the provincial championships.

