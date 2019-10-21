Colin Charlton (52) and the Vernon Junior Panthers made it two wins in a row over the Westsyde Blue Wave with a 34-18 Interior AA Junior Varsity Football League win in Kamloops. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Junior Panthers stay unbeaten

Cats roll to a 34-18 Interior AA Junior Varsity Football League win in Kamloops

First place in the Interior AA Junior Football Division will be on the line Wednesday in Kamloops.

The undefeated Vernon Panthers take their 4-0 record up against the home field South Kamloops Titans, who are 3-1.

VSS improved to 4-0 with a 34-18 road victory in Kamloops over Westsyde, completing a season sweep of the Blue Wave.

Coach Sean Smith praised the team effort with several players stepping up and the team continuing to work together on both sides of the ball.

The three touchdowns scored by the Blue Wave were the result of defensive mistakes, and the Junior Cats will work on eliminating those mistakes.

South Kamloops improved to 3-1 with a tough 12-7 win over the Salmon Arm Golds (0-4).

