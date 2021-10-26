Vernon junior varsity football squads victorious

Both Vernon junior varsity football teams won their final road games of the regular season in Kamloops.

One scored a lot of points and scraped by with a victory.

The other scored a convincing triumph for their first W of the year.

The Vernon Panthers and Westsyde Blue Wave played one of the wildest JV games in recent memory with the Cats coming out on top 57-51 in a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest that saw more than 150 plays dialled up by both teams on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

VSS runningback Ayden McDonald churned up the Kamloops turf and the Blue Wave defence for six touchdowns. Cisko Hove scored a touchdown and a conversion, Austin Dunnill added a major and quarterback Cole Budgen also scored a two-point conversion.

Mark Johnston, Jace Collard and Anderson Bicknell made a number of great tackles and had good coverage on the Veron defence.

Crosstown over the Thompson River at South Kamloops Secondary School, the Fulton Maroons pocketed their first win of the season, dumping the hometown Titans 34-19. Fulton led 14-13 at the half.

“It was nice to get our first win of the season. Our kids have been working hard and are coming together as a team,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “They fought hard all game and the coaches are happy they could celebrate their first win.”

“Our defence played well. Defensive coordinator Kevin Stecyk called a very good game for us. (Reid) Williamson had a monster game and was all over the field delivering some big hit. Jason Pope was playing great at defensive end, and he is improving weekly, but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter.”

Kolby Robinson had three rushing touchdowns for the Maroons of 30-, 15- and 18-yards. Brad Scabar ran 10 yards for a major and threw a 75-yard bomb to Robinson for another score.

Scabar and Leon Defauw added two-point converts for Fulton.

Robinson finished with 152 yards on the ground from 13 carries; Defauw had 92 yards, Scabar 34 and Matt Scott added 12 yards and an interception on defence. Scabar was 5-11 for 124 yards with the touchdown and one interception. Heatley Jeffers caught one pass for nine yards.

Williamson led Fulton defensively with 11 tackles, including two QB sacks. Brett O’Dwyer and Mason Macaskill had five tackles each while Rylan Nadurak added four.

Braiden Lambert stepped in at defensive tackle and had his best game of the season. Corners Scott and Nadurak both had solid efforts. Luca van de Vosse at safety also made some key tackles.

“It was our best effort of the season,” said Scheller. “We did not punt once. However, we made a lot of mistakes that need to be corrected. We had four turnovers, and we also had four TDs called back due to penalties.”

“Our offensive line played great. They opened up big holes for all our runners and protected Scabar well. Nic Newman, Ammo Mann, Adam Levesque, Brett O’Dwyer and Jaedon Craig were solid. QB coach Cole Tucker had some smart ideas and good play design.”

Both teams finish with games in Vernon.

The Panthers entertain the Titans Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m., followed immediately by the Maroons taking on the Blue Wave at 6:30 p.m. Both games are at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The two local clubs will finish the regular season with the Battle of Vernon, Panthers vs Maroons, Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. at GVAP.

