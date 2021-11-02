The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers rolled past Kelowna 8-3 in action at Kal Tire Place on the weekend of Oct. 30. (Contributed)

The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers rolled past Kelowna 8-3 in action at Kal Tire Place on the weekend of Oct. 30. (Contributed)

Vernon Junior Vipers roll over Kelowna

Minor Hockey A Development squad score four unanswered goals in third for 8-3 decision at home

Four unanswered third-period goals lifted the Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers A Development team to an 8-3 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Development A-2 squad in Okanagan Minor Hockey Atom Development action at Kal Tire Place.

Both teams came out with a strong defensive effort, and Vernon was helped with solid goaltending from Lucas Gosselin. Kelowna opened the scoring with their only goal of the first period by Cooper McGrady. However, Vernon responded with a tally from Trent Keenan, assisted by Jake Black. The first period finished at 1-1.

The second period saw both teams get their feet moving, and Vernon notched a few more goals. Bryden Ezekiel put one home off an assist from Ben Tyssen, Blake Sakakibara scored with assists to Harrison Sharman and Nathan Sluggett, and Aidan Boyd had a great individual effort to add to the Vernon score. Kelowna saw their team score twice, one from McGrady (2) and from Aidan Potash. The second finished with Vernon up 4-3.

In the third, Vernon took over, with Gosselin shutting the door the rest of the way. The H&L Glass Junior Vipers added to the lead with markers from Sharman (assist to Nathan Sluggett and TJ Podollan), Ben Tyssen (from Sakakibara and Cole Pinette), Sakakibara’s second (from Sharman and Black), and Tyssen (from Reed Witham and Cohen Bentham).

The Junior Vipers are on the road this weekend as they travel to West Kelowna for a rematch of the Harvest Classic Tournament final in Vernon, won by the Snakes 7-6.

READ MORE: Junior Vipers harvest Vernon home tourney


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyLocal Sports

Previous story
Playoff lives at stake in Battle of Vernon

Just Posted

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two Okanagan cities among ratties in B.C.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) and Climate Action Now! will host a virtual all-candidates forum for the 11 people running for one vacant seat on Vernon council. The forum will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The event will be live-streamed through SENS’ Facebook (Meta) page. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon all-candidates virtual forum focuses on environment

Russell Armstrong, a cook at the Roster Sports Bar and Grill, said it ‘feels incredible’ to be dubbed the winner of the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Best burger in Vernon on the Roster

Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle collisions on Highway 97A, one south of Sicamous and the other north of Vernon. (File photo)
Emergency personnel responding to two collisions on Highway 97A