Vernon Kal Tire cruises in 45+ men's soccer

Goals from four different players lead to 4-1 Vernon win over Real JVL

Vernon Kal Tire FC laboured to a 4-1 win over Real JVL in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers men’s 45+ Soccer League action in Lake Country.

Ian Bos opened the scoring with a well-placed shot that rang in via the far post. John Orton doubled the lead with a cool finish after a great pass by Duane Dennis. Just before half-time, Bryan Schenker added a third, connecting on a cross by Bobby Zalcik.

The game was more even after the break. JVL scored after a miscommunication in the Kal Tire back-line and came close to a second goal.

Tiremen defender Mike Bertram put the game away with a tap-in at the far post after a scramble in the box. JVL goalie Christensen stopped a penalty kick in the final minutes.

Suffering from a rash of early season injuries and facing a high-scoring opponent, the goal of JVL was pretty straightforward: play defensively, attack on the counter, and avoid a humiliating, lopsided spanking. That carefully devised plan was placed in serious jeopardy early in the game when two JVL players went off with injury, leaving them with one sub, against an opponent with eight-to-nine subs on the bench.

If success is measured by achieving one’s goal, then JVL was the real winner here. But of course that’s not how it works, and the final score was 4-1 in favour of Kal Tire. Man of the match for JVL was Chris Skibington, who played 90 minutes at striker and cut a lonely figure in white surrounded by a sea of pale blue. But he worked his butt off, gave JVL the outlet up top that was needed, and scored on what was possibly his only shot on goal.

Elsewhere:

PENTICTON 3 BROWN BENEFITS 2

Penticton won on goals by Zeke Pescada, Ron Dirksen and Steve Grant. Goalie debut for Delano Ducheck, picking up his first win.

From: “Paul, team manager Interior Beverages FC”

INTERIOR BEVERAGES 8 R&B RENTED MULES 0

IB was flying high and put pressure on the Rented Mules keeper from the start. After a barrage of shots, Julien Vernet, Dave Short, Nick Ramos and Abdul Aljarboua netted singles. Player of the game, Roland Guerbert, had a therapeutic injection in his knee last week and this week bagged four goals. Everyone on the team is now in line for the same shot.

Said Jim, team manager for R&B Rented Mules: “We sucked and think that guy who scored all the goals after taking drugs should have to pee in a cup.”

SOCCER UNITED 4 BRANDT’S CREEK 2

Brandt’s opened the scoring but SU quickly answered back. The game was pretty evenly matched with both teams having equal opportunities on goal. It was tied 2-2 but Soccer United managed to put two more in making it 4-2.

Goal scorers for Brandt’s were Keith Seager and Jason Pither and for United, Neil McNeil (2), Craig Rasmussen, and Mike Bertoia.

MABUI 3 MIND SMART 1

Mabui started quickly and applied pressure early which tested Mind Smart’s goalie.

Jason Jennens opened the scoring for Mabui after deftly weaving his way through the defence.

Mind Smart responded quickly with a few quick breaks, however their offensive threat was diminished after Wade MacPherson slid into keeper Hide Takahashi, resulting in a red card.

The Smart guys were not to be denied as they tallied on a beautiful corner that was headed past the keeper.

Chances came at both ends, but Mabui got a goal on a scamble in front of the net by net by newcomer Mark Rheault.

Mabui was awarded a penalty shot after Roger Russell was tripped in the box and Jennens made no mistake in drilling the ball past the Mind Smart keeper.

KELOWNA MEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE 35+

Vernon Kal Tire 6 JVL UNITED 0

Anthony Vassailo scored three times as Vernon won its season-opening match April 18, then had a bye in week 2.

Andrew Stein, Rodney Goodchild and Paul Mori counted the other goals.


