Vernon Kal Tire doubles Interior Beverages

Led by game MVP Duane Dennis, Vernon Kal Tire doubled Interior Beverages 4-2 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Oldtimers Soccer League action at MacDonald Park.

Interior Beverage opened the scoring in the first few minutes with a half-field individual effort from IB player of the game, Derek Moody, and the ensuing scramble finished by Roland Guebert. Shortly after, Dennis weaved his way through the defence to give Kal Tire the lead at halftime.

After the break, Orton directed the ball to the far corner after a fine cross by Bobby Zalcik, and, with the game opened up, Bryan Schenker scored on a deflected shot after a solo run.

Interior Beverages didn’t give up and managed a second goal just before the final whistle as Chris Purnell’s low volley forced the keeper to make a diving save, which was converted with a follow-up from Steve Frost.

Elsewhere:

MISSION CLEANERS 7 BOSMAN ACCOUNTING 1

An aggressive offensive served Mission Cleaners well in a hard-fought match with the Vernon side.

PENTICTON 1 BRANDT’S CREEK PUB 0

Forfeit by the pubbers

BROWN BENEFITS 6 REAL JVL 1

A hat trick from Tony Gonzales powered Brown Benefits to a 6-1 win over Real JVL. Lionel Hoffman opened the scoring on a pass from Gonzales through the defence. Gonzales then collected his own rebound to score and double the Browns’ advantage. Steven Heiss tapped in a goal after Tim Austen did all the hard work down the wing before cutting the ball back to Heiss.

Gonzales scored two back to back in the second half, the second a great strike to the top corner that beat the keeper. An unfortunate own goal rounded out the Browns’ scoring when Heiss’ scuffed shot deflected in off a defender. Andy Woodward got the lone JVL goal when he pounced on a rebound to find the back of the net.

MABUI 7 RENTED MULES 2

Goals by Jason Jennens (4), James White (2) and Doug Roth for Mabui; Peter Kouzouloglou and Carlos Gutierrez for the Mules.