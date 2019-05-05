(File photo)

Vernon Kal Tire doubles Interior Beverages

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Oldtimers Soccer League action

Led by game MVP Duane Dennis, Vernon Kal Tire doubled Interior Beverages 4-2 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Oldtimers Soccer League action at MacDonald Park.

Interior Beverage opened the scoring in the first few minutes with a half-field individual effort from IB player of the game, Derek Moody, and the ensuing scramble finished by Roland Guebert. Shortly after, Dennis weaved his way through the defence to give Kal Tire the lead at halftime.

After the break, Orton directed the ball to the far corner after a fine cross by Bobby Zalcik, and, with the game opened up, Bryan Schenker scored on a deflected shot after a solo run.

Interior Beverages didn’t give up and managed a second goal just before the final whistle as Chris Purnell’s low volley forced the keeper to make a diving save, which was converted with a follow-up from Steve Frost.

Elsewhere:

MISSION CLEANERS 7 BOSMAN ACCOUNTING 1

An aggressive offensive served Mission Cleaners well in a hard-fought match with the Vernon side.

PENTICTON 1 BRANDT’S CREEK PUB 0

Forfeit by the pubbers

BROWN BENEFITS 6 REAL JVL 1

A hat trick from Tony Gonzales powered Brown Benefits to a 6-1 win over Real JVL. Lionel Hoffman opened the scoring on a pass from Gonzales through the defence. Gonzales then collected his own rebound to score and double the Browns’ advantage. Steven Heiss tapped in a goal after Tim Austen did all the hard work down the wing before cutting the ball back to Heiss.

Gonzales scored two back to back in the second half, the second a great strike to the top corner that beat the keeper. An unfortunate own goal rounded out the Browns’ scoring when Heiss’ scuffed shot deflected in off a defender. Andy Woodward got the lone JVL goal when he pounced on a rebound to find the back of the net.

MABUI 7 RENTED MULES 2

Goals by Jason Jennens (4), James White (2) and Doug Roth for Mabui; Peter Kouzouloglou and Carlos Gutierrez for the Mules.

Previous story
Canadian Marc-Andres Barriault falls in UFC debut against Andrew Sanchez
Next story
Vernon brewery baseball league shows parity

Just Posted

Vernon Tigers roar past Kamloops

Tigers win TOJLL home opener, 10-8, over arch-rivals

Kids catch fish for free in Polson Park

The annual event continues Sunday until 3 p.m. at the pond in Polson Park.

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

May the fourth be with you: 2nd annual Comic Con returns to Vernon

Start getting your costumes ready, organizers have already confirmed it will be back next May.

Anchored to the community: Vernon Yacht Club launches campaign for 5-year-old boy battling leukemia

The boats show is free to the public, so organizers are hosting a raffle to raise money for the costs associated with getting treatment.

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna

The heavy metal band will be in Kelowna July 2

Big White Chef to compete in prestigious culinary competition

The award winning chef will compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna receives donation

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation donated $25,000 to support the C.A.C.

Okanagan College students set out to draw up animation careers

Seven students were honoured in an industry-themed ceremony May 1

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Kootnekoff: Social media privacy

In short, it is a fiction. Social media privacy does not exist.… Continue reading

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

Most Read