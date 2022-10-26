Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith teamed with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)

Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith teamed with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

Alyssa Kyllo/Tyrel Griffith won the Nufloors World Curling Tour event at the Vernon Curling Club

A steal of two in the final end lifted the Vernon/Kelowna rink of Alyssa Kyllo/Tyrel Griffith to the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic title at the Vernon Curling Club.

The Okanagan duo defeated the daughter/father combo of Jaelyn and Jim Cotter 10-8 Sunday, Oct. 23, to win the $1,500 first prize.

A total of 10 teams competed in two pools of five for the $4,500 purse and World Curling Tour points.

Kyllo/Griffith went 3-1 in the preliminary round. They opened the three-day event with a 7-4 victory over the Mexico City pair of Angelica Perez/Ramy Cohen before suffering their only defeat of the tournament, an 8-3 setback to Brette Richards/Jeff Richard of Kelowna.

The eventual champs bounced back to defeat Holly Hafeli/Mitchell Kopytko of Vernon 10-7, and closed out the preliminary round with an 8-5 decision over Victoria’s Karly King-Simpson/Connar Croteau.

Kyllo/Griffith finished atop their round-robin pool to advance to the semifinal, where they knocked off the Abbotsford/Kelowna pair of Sarah Wark/Andrew Nerpin 8-5.

For the Cotters, the loss in the final was the only blemish of their weekend. They went 4-0 in their pool, starting with an 8-7 win over the Salmon Arm team of Maia Belway/Cam Weir. The Cotters knocked off Vernon clubmates Jorja Kopytko/Bryan Yamada 7-5, edged Wark/Nerpin 8-7 and blanked the team of April Gale Seixeiro/Steve Seixeiro from Lisbon, Portugal 8-0.

Jim and Jaelyn advanced to the final with a 7-6 semifinal win over Hafeli/Mitchell Kopytko, stealing the winning point in the final end.

Hafeli/Kopytko ended up 2-3 overall. Belway/Weir and Richards/Richard were 2-2. Kopytko/Yamada compiled a 1-3 mark.

READ MORE: Vernon set for World Curling Tour mixed doubles event

READ MORE: Vernon pro hockey player puts inspirational comeback story in writing


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingLocal SportsVernon

 

The Vernon father-daughter duo of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter (first and second from left) made it to the final of the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club before falling 10-8 to the Vernon/Kelowna rink of Alyssa Kyllo/Tyrel Griffith. (Curling Canada/Mark Finley photo)

The Vernon father-daughter duo of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter (first and second from left) made it to the final of the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club before falling 10-8 to the Vernon/Kelowna rink of Alyssa Kyllo/Tyrel Griffith. (Curling Canada/Mark Finley photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada prepares for its 1st World Cup in 36 years

Just Posted

Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo (delivering stone) teamed with Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

Coldstream councillor Ruth Hoyte is the first female mayor in the district. (Contributed)
Hoyte makes history as Coldstream’s first female mayor

The grocery storage rooms for the Food for Thought program at Okanagan Learning Foundation, which supports youth with food insecurities. (OKLF photo)
Foundation feeds educational needs in North Okanagan

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A group of parrots

Pop-up banner image