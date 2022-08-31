Vernon-Kelowna golfer collects double Games gold

Kelowna-Vernon golfer Cooper Humphreys (left) was a double-gold-medal winner in golf (individual and team) at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont. (Team B.C. photo)

Being ‘Coop’ brings out the best in Cooper Humphreys.

The Kelowna-Vernon golfer is savouring the two gold medals he won at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

Playing at the par-72 Legends on the Niagara Golf Course, Humphreys finished the 72-hole individual men’s tournament at 11-under-par.

“I love competition, I love the pressure,” said Humphreys to Team B.C.’s media coordinators after winning gold. “I’ve tried experimenting different ways, being too serious, not too serious. I’ve found just being ‘Coop’ is when I’m best.”

Humphreys defeated Guillaume Paquette of Quebec by one stroke after shooting a final round 2-under 70. He opened the tournament with a 1-over-par 73, then stormed back into the field by shooting 5-under 67 in the second and third rounds.

“I did a couple of things,” said Humphreys when asked what changes he made in his second day of competition. “My short game was not great yesterday, so I changed how I set up, how I lined up the ball on the green, and I even changed my putter. I wanted to be more aggressive this round and it paid off with those birdies. Basically, I just tried to be more ‘Coop’.”

Humphreys added to his medal haul with a second gold in the team event, featuring men’s and women’s combined results. B.C. was a whopping 28 strokes ahead of Quebec.

Elsewhere from the Games:

• Coldstream’s Darcy Rhodes won gold as a coach with B.C.’s men’s box lacrosse team. B.C. overcame a 6-4 third-period deficit to beat Ontario 7-6 in the final.

The win capped off an emotional week for Team B.C. that saw them rally behind teammate Ben Pawluk of Victoria, who was unable to attend the Games due to a cancer diagnosis. The team hung Pawluk’s jerseys behind their bench for strength throughout the Games and opponents lined up to sign them before each game.

• Vernon’s Braden Kersey won bronze for Team B.C. in the cycling road race, finishing in a time of 2 hours 45 minutes and 20 seconds.

• In women’s volleyball, Vernon’s Madison Gardner and Coldstream’s Olivia Tymkiw helped B.C. capture bronze, beating Saskatchewan 3-0, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 .

On the men’s side, Vernon’s Liam Remple and Team B.C. finished fifth with a 3-2 victory over Manitoba , 27-29, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 .

• Vernon’s Raynen Campbell and the B.C. men’s fastpitch softball team finished sixth overall. Vernon’s Laura Webster was an apprentice coach with the squad.

