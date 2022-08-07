Vernon/Kelowna golfer in top-50 at Canadian amateur

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys tied for 47th out of 85 players who made the cut at the 117th annual Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship.
The 72-hole event was played Aug. 1-4 at Vancouver’s Seymour and Point Grey golf clubs.
Humphreys, who lists Vernon as his residence but plays out of the Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna, finished at 5-over-par 289 after rounds of 76-69-72-72. He was 15 shots back of the winner, Luis Carerra of Mexico, whose 10-under score of 274 was two shots better than Robbie Latter of Mississauga, Ont.
Carerra fired rounds of 73-68-67-66.
The top B.C. finishers were Alex Zhang of Richmond and A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, who tied for 13th spot at 282.
Two North Okanagan golfers missed the 36-hole cut of +4.
Ryan Vest of Vernon shot rounds of 83 and 73 to finish at 156 (+14) while Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald fired consecutive 82s to finish at +22, 164.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.