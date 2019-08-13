Vernon kids triathlon sets September date

Hannah Gooch, seven, of Chilliwack races to the start line with her bicycle in the 2018 Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon at Vernon’s Kin Beach. The 2019 edition of the highly popular race is set for Sunday, Sept. 8. (Morning Star file photo)

More than 200 young participants are set to take on the challenge of swimming, cycling, then running at the Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon at Vernon’s Kin Beach on Sept. 8.

This non-profit community event run by volunteers is in its seventh year and event organizers are thrilled to see so many young participants take part.

“Seventy per cent of the participants are kids under 11-years-old and so they are really the focus for this event,” said race director Laura Medcalf.

“Even though we have a solid performance stream event for the 13-19-year-olds, we try to make it really fun, friendly and participation based for the younger age groups.

“I’ve attended a lot of races around the country over the last few year, and ours is really special. It’s very safe, family oriented, and it’s really colourful.

“Our volunteers do a fantastic job welcoming kids and their parents, and we see a lot of participants coming back year after year.

“Even though we are a championship event for 16- to 19-year-olds, we emphasize completion for the recreational waves, and reward effort with a finishers medal for everyone that completes the challenging course.

“The event is offered with the lowest entry fees among sanctioned events in the province, funded in large part by donations from local businesses, is supported by Triathlon BC as one of the premier events offered for youth entering a competitive stream, and draws more than 50 per cent of participants from out of region.”