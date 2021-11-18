Vernon Kokanee back in the swim

Club has great results at trio of Okanagan meets, including home event

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club member Julia Brander performs an open turn at the club’s invitational swim meet in Vernon. (Contributed)

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club has been making a splash at regional swim meets.

Over the past two months, the Kokanee have competed in Penticton at the KISU Pentathlon, Kamloops Distance Time Trial and the club’s Vernon Kokanee Invitational.

PENTATHLON HIGHLIGHTS

Alexanne Lepage (16), Angel Loseth (14) and Hayden Molitwenik (12) earned aggregate ribbons in their respective age groups.

Lepage broke two club records in the 50-metre breaststroke and 100m individual medley.

KAMLOOPS DISTANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Ryan Murphy was first, Max Wright fourth and Asher VanderDeen sixth in the 1,500m freestyle and all three set personal best (PB) times by a huge marging.

In the 800m free, Lepage was first, Loseth second and Bella Nelson eighth, all well under PBs.

VERNON KOKANEE INVITATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

At the club’s local home meet the highlight had to be having the athletes within the region compete in the relay events as this was the first time they had competed in a relay since a 19month lay off from competitive meets due to COVID.

The roof was lifted with the excited cheers from all the athletes within the region cheering on their respective teams.

At the jamboree swim meets the Kokanee had five athletes achieve their sub-four-minute 200m IM times at the KISU jamboree in Penticton Oct. 17: Alex Puchkov, first (9-10 yr boys), 3 minutes 58.37 seconds; Johnny Kroes, second (11-12 yr boys), 3:40.43; Kenzie Krahn, first, (11 & over girls), 3:37.55; Emily McWilliam, third (11 & over girls), 3:54.84; Janelle Johnson, fourth (11 & over girls), 3:54.84.

At the Kokanee jamboree Nov. 7, the host club had three athletes achieve their sub-four-minute 200m IM times: Kayne Clark, second, (11-12 yr boys), 3:40.83; Julian Lamprecht, second (13 & over boys), 3:57.81; Bella Lunde, third (11-12 yr girls), 3:56.19.

“Making their sub-four-minute time qualifies these athletes to attend sanctioned swim meets,” said Kokanee head coach Jason Brockman.

This weekend the Kokanee will be in Kelowna for a main meet and jamboree.

