Vernon Kokanee Swim Club member Jenna Heffner competes in the 100-metre butterfly at the Regional A Swim Champs in Salmon Arm. (Gaylene Sholdice - photo)

Vernon Kokanee duos earn podium spot

A total of 38 swimmers represent the club at a regional championship meet in Salmon Arm

Being a high school student-athlete takes considerable effort, time management, and determination. Two of Vernon Kokanee Swim Club’s Tier 2 training group are learning to do just that, and earning success both in the classroom and in the pool with their efforts.

Max Wright and Ellie Williamson, both Grade 8 students at W.L. Seaton Secondary, are among the top few with excellent practice attendance records in the group, and have established themselves as leaders of their lanes. A typical training week for the group includes 10 hours of swimming, before and after school practices, and 3 dryland sessions.

Williamson, and Wright, joined by 38 other Vernon Kokanee swimmers, competed at the annual Winter Regional A Champs swim meet in Salmon Arm. Each posted six personal best times over the course of the meet.

RELATED: Vernon Kokanee swimmers sparkle on Coast

Both swimmers helped their mixed 13-14-year-old 200-metre freestyle relay team earn a podium spot, and each of them had an individual standout swim they worked hard to acheive over the past five-week training block, which also included their first experiences with high school exams.

Wright earned his first Age Group provincial time standard with a 2:51.67 in the 200m Individual Medley, and Williamson smashed through the 70-second 100-free barrier with a breakthrough swim of 1:07.59.

RELATED: Vernon swimmers go the distance

Other standout VKSC swimmers included:

* Jack Screen, 16, 100 per cent best times;

* Abbi Johnson, 15, achieved 100m Breaststroke Provincial standard;

* Emma Weslowski, 14, impressive 1:04 time drop on 200-breaststroke;

* Inara Whitefield, 12, outstanding effort resulting in big time improvements in 200-IM and 100-fly;

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club finished as the first place team at the meet with a score of 552 points. Kelowna Aquajets were second at 494 points and Pentictons KISU Swim Club had 350 points.

Next up for Kokanee swimmers was the SwimBC Provincial Championships in Kamloops this past weekend.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club member Anna Jackson focuses in her 200-metre Individual Medley race at the Regional A Swim Champs in Salmon Arm. (Gaylene Sholdice - photo)

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club Sara Johnstone competes in the 200-metre breaststroke at the Regional A Swim Champs in Salmon Arm. (Gaylene Sholdice - photo)

Previous story
Longest running Korean martial arts school is still going strong

Just Posted

Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Vernon

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Vernon announcement benefits B.C. farmers

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Stay of proceedings in Armstrong sexual assault trial

The Crown has entered a stay of proceedings in the charges against Joseph Vance Caron

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snowfall warning for Paulson Summit

Environment Canada is forecasting grey days ahead

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Beloved vinyl record collection stolen

Shuswap owners would like cherished records taken with trailer returned, no questions asked

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

Nasti Weather coming to Vernon

Caetani Centre welcomes Abigail Lapell and joining band for initimate show

Man waving a hammer arrested at South Okanagan city hall

Penticton bylaw services assisted in removing the man who was causing a disturbance

Eight-lane pool identified as priority for new rec centre

Salmon Arm to pursue multi-use facility instead of performing arts space

Longest running Korean martial arts school is still going strong

R.J. Smith (middle right) and members of Kel-West Society of Martial Arts.

Rock slide obstructs traffic along Highway 97A in Mara

RCMP on scene at site where two large rocks are blocking single lane

Most Read