Vernon Kokanee swimmers sparkle on Coast

Blayke Butler of the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club shows his streamline form in the butterfly event at the Tier 1 Winter Age Group Championships in Vancouver. (Vernon Kokanee - photo)

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club sent six qualified swimmers to the 2019 Tier I Winter Age Group Championship in Vancouver and, according to coach Kim Adams, “had a blast.”

Blayke Butler (13), Liam Greenan (12), Gavin Johnson (11), Breanna Jolly (12), Angel Loseth (12) and Kaelyn McIntyre (11) attended the Vancouver Aquatic Centre for the championship Feb. 22-24. Once qualified for the meet, swimmers have the ability to swim in events without a qualifying time. Jolly completed this task in her 200-metre freestyle obtaining another qualifying time for the next championships.

Both Johnson and McIntyre will be in a new age category before the next age group championships. Johnson was able to qualify in his 100m freestyle and McIntyre in her 200m individual medley.

Greenan placed 10th overall in the province with his 400m IM. Johnson came fifth in his 200m breaststroke, sixth in his 100m breaststroke, seventh in his 100m free, and 10th overall in his 200m IM.

Loseth made her provincial championship time in her 200m butterfly, coming in 13th place overall.

“All the swimmers came out of this meet with personal best times and life lessons,” said Adams. “They worked really hard to get to the top of their age category and proved they can compete.”

The 2019 Swim BC Winter Provincial Championships will be held in Kamloops March 7 to 10.

* A number of Kokanee swimmers were invited to a recent Swim BC regional camp in Kamloops.

Kokanee who accepted the invite were Alexanne Lepage, Loseth, Bella Nelson, Jolly, Kate Mallow, Butler, Greenan, Johnson, Luca Van de Vosse and Charlie Erickson. They joined 30 other swimmers from around the region for a training camp targeting the top-40 aged 13 and under swimmers in the Okanagan.

Selection was based on FINA point scores for the 200 IM.

“Opportunities to meet and train with other clubs is always valuable for keeping competition fun, and for building relationships that will form future regional travel teams,” said Kokanee coach Laura Medcalf.

Former Olympians Joanne Malar and Erin Gammel, who live within the region, were guest speakers at the camp.



