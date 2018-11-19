Vernon Ladies Curling standings to Nov. 19, 2018

|
Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Wednesday Evening Ladies Curling League
|
Win
|
Loss
|
Tie
|
Slattery
|
5
|
0
|
Schwaerzle
|
4
|
0
|
Powell
|
4
|
0
|
Danbrook
|
4
|
1
|
Vedan
|
3
|
1
|
McGillivary
|
3
|
1
|
McLean
|
3
|
2
|
Heath
|
3
|
2
|
Hinman
|
2
|
2
|
Powls
|
2
|
2
|
Pedersen
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Mori
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
Perepolkin
|
1
|
3
|
Wilkie
|
1
|
3
|
Clark
|
1
|
4
|
Lovasz
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
Sakakibara
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
Natsuhara
|
0
|
4
