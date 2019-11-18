Vernon Rellish Transport Lakers players Hailey Sitter (white jersey, left) and Sophia Winstanley battle Abbotsford Ice Hawks opponents Grace Forcier (left) and Raine Pankiw during the Lakers’ 6-2 win at the four-team Lakers Classic Female Bantam hockey tournament Saturday, Nov. 16, at Kal Tire Place North. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon Lakers fall in home final

Kelowna Rockets scored 3-0 win over Lakers in championship match

The Rellish Transport Bantam A Female Lakers won silver at their own Lakers Classic four-team bantam girls minor hockey tournament at Kal Tire Place North.

The Lakers finished the event the way they started: with a 3-0 loss to the Kelowna Rockets.

The gold-medal game Sunday afternoon saw the Lakers unable to put the puck in the net playing a defensive-minded game. Shots were 30-22 in favour of the Rockets. Transport goalie Mya Lesage took the loss but made some great saves to keep the game 2-0 up until three minutes left of the third. Kelowna opened the scoring on the powerplay in a penalty-filled game with seven minors assessed to the Rockets and six to the Lakers.

In the tournament opener for both teams, Kelowna again ran into penalty trouble but the Lakers could not take advantage on the powerplay. Jordan Tung made 32 saves in taking the loss.

READ MORE: Vernon female bantam rep hockey returns

Vernon found its scoring in the Saturday morning match, doubling the Penticton Vees 4-2, scoring four unanswered goals after being blanked in the opening 20 minutes. The Lakers got a short-handed marker from Willow Elliott, two from Hailee Hunt and a single from Hannah Robertson. Assists went to Sophia Winstanley, Tori Maltman, Lily Roberts and Elliott. Lesage took the win in net. Vernon outshot the Vees 39-12.

The Lakers secured their spot in the championship match with a 6-2 win against the Abbotsford Ice Saturday afternoon. The scoring was opened up by Faith Seehaver and Parker Davidson assisted by Hanna Menzies. Then red hot Roberts added the four goals with two assists apiece from Hunt and Kaisy Huber. Tung picked up the win.

The Lakers want to thank all the volunteers and many sponsors that helped make their tournament a success. Next up for Vernon is a trip south down Highway 97 to the Vees tournament.

PEE WEE FEMALE

Vernon Lakers hosted a five-team Lakers Classic tournament, hand-in-hand with the bantam event, at KTPN. The hosts went 1-3-1, finishing with a 2-2 draw against the Langley Ice Hawks. Marlee White set up both Vernon goals from Ana Lovelace and Julie Bueckert. Cadence Hayward was in goal for the Lakers, who started the tournament with a 5-3 loss to the Kelowna Rockets.

Lovelace scored twice, Shriya Bhatt had the other and Alejandra Radcliffe added an assist in support of Hayward.

The Kamloops Blazers scored with 1:26 left in the game to edge Vernon 4-3. Keiscia Maleniza set up all three Lakers goals, two from Orian Laventure and the other from Desiree Andree. Bueckert added an assist with Mya Devries taking the loss in goals.

The Trail Smoke Eaters scored a goal in each period to beat Vernon 3-0. The Lakers concluded the preliminary round with a 5-0 win over Langley Lightning with Devries getting the shutout. Laventure and White each scored twice and Bueckert added the other marker, along with one assist. Lovelace and Caydence Quibell also chipped in helpers.

TIER 3 PEEWEE

Two goals in the final six minutes lifted the visiting Castlegar Rebels to a 6-4 win over the Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers at the Priest Valley Arena.

After falling behind 1-0, the Vipers tied the game four minutes into the second period when Tylen Lewis buried a rebound off a shot from teammate Nolan Wilson.

Goals 33 seconds into the third from Teigan Kelley, on an unassisted wraparound, and Addie Bradley at the eight-minute mark lifted Vernon into a 3-3 tie.

Castlegar regained the lead, only to see Nolan Jensen tie the game at 13:46 with a top-corner shot.

Ethan Whitney took the loss in goal for the Vipers.

TIER 2 BANTAM

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers and the Kelowna Rockets played to a 2-2 draw in league action at Kal Tire Place North.

The Snakes opened the scoring on a powerplay after Chase Hobenshield sent Garrin Best in on a partial breakaway, and buried the shot behind the Rockets’ netminder.

Vernon made it 2-0, again with the man advantage, when Logan Killingbeck finished off some great passing from Bryson Helmer and Gunnar Nyberg. Kelowna came out flying in the third and tied the game after some ill-timed penalties to the Vipers.

Austin Seibel was solid in goal to help preserve the tie. The Vipers host Williams Lake this weekend.

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers forward Rielly Beer (with puck) cuts in against a pair of Kelowna Rockets defenders for a chance on goal during the teams’ 2-2 Bantam Tier 2 Hockey League tie. (Tanya Seibel photo)

