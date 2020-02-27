Vernon Lakers, Salmon Arm set for female hockey showdown

The Vernon Lakers (white) and Salmon Arm Silvertips will meet for a third time in as many weekends Saturday in Sicamous as the Okanagan Peewee A Female Hockey playoffs begin. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon Lakers and Salmon Arm Silvertips are getting to know each other quite well on the ice.

The two Female Peewee Rep A minor hockey squads will meet for a third time in as many weekends as the league’s playoff tournament hits the ice this weekend, Feb. 29 and March 1, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

Salmon Arm won the latest battle Feb. 22, a 4-0 decision at Kal Tire Place North but the weekend before, Vernon picked up its first win over the Shuswap rivals, a 2-1 decision. Marlee White opened the scoring, using her speed and nose for the net, with a beautiful breakaway goal early in the second period.

Salmon Arm evened the score with a goal just before the ice clean to make it 1-1. Radcliffe reaped the benefits of Orian Laventure’s hustle and grit, cashing in on a sweet pass into the slot. The girls played some fierce defence and battled hard to protect goalie Mya Devries, who got the win for the Lakers.

Vernon started the weekend of Feb. 15 with a doubleheader against the visiting Williams Lake Timberwolves. They were held off the scoreboard, losing 2-0, in the first game but really came to play in the second game.

The Lakers were down 2-0 early in the second despite controlling much of the play and just ran out of time in the 3-2 loss. Aly Radcliffe got one at the end of the second period from Orian Laventure, and great plays from Isabella Huston and Jeta Laventure on the blueline fed Brooklyn Blomquist who was able to beat the Williams Lake keeper and get the Lakers within one with 1:32 left in the game.

PEEWEE TIER 3

Vernon Nixon Wenger Wengers had a rough weekend, dropping three league games including a pair at home.

The weekend began Friday, Feb. 21, with a 10-3 loss to the Kelowna Rockets at Kal Tire Place North. The visitors used a four-goal first-period outburst to take control.

Tylen Lewis, Shanahan Gare and Addison Bradley scored for Vernon while Teigan Kelley drew a pair of assists.

The Snakes hit the road the next day, and fell 7-6 to the Blazers in Kamloops. The home side got the game-winning goal shorthanded with 3:40 left in regulation time. Reid Williamson scored his second goal of the game for Vernon less than a minute later to pull the Vipers to within one, but could not get the equalizer.

Gare had two goals while other markers came from Bradley and Nolan Jensen.

The Kelowna Tier 4 Rockets paid a visit to the Priest Valley Arena and came away with a 6-4 win. Kelley had three goals for Vernon, who led 2-0 after one period. Lewis added a goal and two assists.

BANTAM TIER 2

Vernon Sun Valley Source for Sports Vipers dropped their final regular-season game, 2-1, in a hard-fought battle at Valleyview Arena in Kamloops against the Junior Blazers.

The Vipers opened the scoring 10 minutes into the firstst period on a goal from Tage Nanji, assisted by Garrin Best and Garrett Louis. The Blazers evened the score three minutes later, and remained tied until the Blazers took the lead with 13 minutes left in the third period. Goaltender Quinn Scambler was solid for the Vipers in taking the loss.

Vernon starts its playoff action Saturday, Feb. 29, in Kelowna.



