Vernon lawn bowlers Don Hunter (left) and Moe Ball won gold in men’s pairs at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna to qualify for next summer’s Canadian Games in Kamloops. (Photo submitted)

Vernon lawn bowlers golden at Games

Don Hunter and Moe Ball now qualify for the 2020 Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops

Mom Nell Hunter would be grinning from ear to ear.

The late Hunter, a former Canadian lawn bowling champion in singles, doubles and triples, would be beaming with pride after learning her son, Don Hunter, and his partner, Moe Ball, both from Vernon, won the gold medal in men’s pairs at the recently completed 55+ BC Games in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Vernon Lawn Bowling Club rolls into season

Don Hunter, 74, and Ball, “60-ish,” will now advance to next summer’s 55+ Canada Games in Kamloops.

More than 70 competitors took part in the sport at the provincial games.

