Vernon Lightning take two in Jammin’ Jamboree ringette event

U12 ringette tournament in Osoyoos

The Vernon U12 Lightning won twice and tied once in the Osoyoos Jammin’ Ringette Jamboree last weekend.

The Bolts bounced the Delta Tasmanian Devils 6-3 in their opener with Avery Smith scoring twice and singles going to Abby Mahortoff, Claire Penner, Kiera Horton and Kate Holmes. Mara Corbett-Read chipped in with two assists.

Lucia Manton pulled the hat trick as Vernon tied the Coquitlam Grizzlies 7-7.

Rory Lang and Abby Mahortoff each had 1+1, while Penner and Cali Fossum also converted once and Horton was a super playmaker with three assists.

The Lightning closed play by dusting off the Devils 10-2 with Manton supplying 3+1 and Theryn Petter earning 1+3.

Fossum, Kate Holmes, Horton and Smith, Abby Mahortoff and Rory Lang contributed singles. Taylor Patterson suffered an injury and had to watch the game from the bench. Kassidy Peterson was in net for the entire jamboree.

In U14B action, the Vernon Voltage were shaded 6-5 by host Shuswap Sunday at the Shaw Centre.

Sam Shaw and Lauren Cooke each bagged deuces for the Voltage with Sierra Fernley adding a single.

